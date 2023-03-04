  
Nation Crime 04 Mar 2023 Four held in Narsing ...
Nation, Crime

Four held in Narsingi student suicide case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Mar 4, 2023, 12:54 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2023, 12:54 am IST
A delegation of SFI met the State Human Rights Commission officials on Friday. They raised the issue of harassment meted out to students at corpo- rate colleges and demanded stringent against the concerned. — P .SURENDRA
 Hyderabad: Narsingi police arrested the principal and three other officials of the Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Narsingi on charges of abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old student in the classroom on Tuesday night.

Police arrested admin principal Akalanakam Narsimha Chary, 57, principal Tiyyaguru Siva Ramakrishna Reddy, 64, warden Kandaraboina Naresh and vice-principal Vontela Shoban Babu.

After medical check-up, they were produced before the court at Rajendranagar and sent to judicial remand on Friday.  The accused were facing charges of harassing and insulting the victim in the name of studies, forcing him to take the extreme step.

During the investigation, police collected the evidence from the witnesses and seized a suicide note said to be written by the victim. Based on the collected evidence, police had arrested the four college officials and sent to judicial remand to enable further investigation, said Rajendranagar DCP R. Jagadish Reddy.

According to initial reports, the police said that the student had blamed teachers Acharya and Krishna Reddy, staffer Jagan and the warden, Naresh, in the suicide note that he left behind in a pocket.

The teachers and warden allegedly used to slap him and abuse him, as well as his friends, when they complained about poor food quality and lack of other amenities.

The victim had also apologised to his parents and grandmother for taking the extreme step.

...
Tags: sri chaitanya junior college, rajendranagar, akalanakam narsimha chary, tiyyaguru siva ramakrishna reddy, kandaraboina naresh, vontela shoban babu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


