Nonagenarian pianist tied and hit at old age home, cops fail to register complaint

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Mar 4, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2021, 1:05 am IST
Admitting that Marthand was tied to his bed, Old Age Home chief Mathew said it was because his condition was such
Marthand said that cops did not register a written complaint he gave on against the old age home to the Bowenpally police. — DC Image
 Marthand said that cops did not register a written complaint he gave on against the old age home to the Bowenpally police. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The case of a nonagenarian who was “tied up and hit” by caregivers at an old age home here has turned more tragic with a former DGP bemoaning that cops are not only ignoring the victim’s plight but also his request to register an FIR.

According to Benjamin Marthand, 91, a bachelor and well-known pianist here, he fell down at his rented house three months ago. The house owner called the police for assistance and had him admitted to Navjeevan Hospital in Karkhana, Secunderabad. Later, his nephew moved him to the Serene Senior Living Care Home in Bowenpally.

 

The aged eyes welling up with tears, Marthand told Deccan Chronicle at his brother’s house in Yapral, where he is currently staying, that he was treated cruelly at the old age home. “My hands and legs were tied up. They took away my cellphone and when I asked for it, I was punched at and beaten by the staff,” he said.

“Anytime I demanded something loudly, they would beat me up. They did not want anyone to hear my complaints. I want to do something with the 12 acres of land I own near Shamirpet and build a home for the aged where people like me will be taken care of,” he said.

 

Marthand said that cops did not register a written complaint he gave on against the old age home to the Bowenpally police.

Former director general of police Swaranjit Sen told Deccan Chronicle that he spoke with senior police officials about Marthand’s plight and the complaint on February 23. “I spoke to the DCP and ACP and urged them to investigate the case properly and take action. Justice must be done,” Sen said, adding that no action was taken yet.

Bowenpally station house officer Ravi Kumar acknowledged the receipt of the complaint. “An investigation is going on. We will also be taking into consideration the medical report on him.”

 

Deccan Chronicle spoke to Bibin Mathew who runs the Serene Senior Living Care home. He said, “When Marthand came here, his condition was not good.” Admitting that Marthand was tied to his bed, Mathew said it was because his condition was such. “We wanted him to stay in bed and recover,” he said, adding that the family was yet to pay the bill for Marthand’s stay.

Mathew said there were around 35 inmates at the home and they were all being taken care of well. He alleged that there appeared to be some differences within the family over the land owned by Marthand.

 

...
