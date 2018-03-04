Man arrested for raping 3-yr-old niece in Lucknow

The victim is currently battling for life at King George's Medical University. (Representational image)

Lucknow: A man has been arrested by Lucknow police for allegedly raping his three-year-old niece in Uttar Pradesh’s Thakurganj town.

"The girl went missing on Friday afternoon while she was playing outside her house. She was found later from an abandoned under-construction house nearby," victim's father told ANI.

Reportedly, she was duped and taken to an abandoned building by her uncle who raped her and abandoned there.

According to reports, the victim's father, a daily wage labourer in Lucknow Nagar Nigam, has been residing in a rented place in Thakurganj locality for several years now.

The victim is currently battling for life at King George's Medical University. Her condition is said to be critical, media reports added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.