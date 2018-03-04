search on deccanchronicle.com
Chennai: Security guard tries to rape girl in apartment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2018, 2:02 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 2:02 am IST
Police sources say the security guard was in an inebriated condition during the attack.
City police on Saturday arrested a security guard on charges of attempt to rape and theft at Adyar. (Representational Image)
Chennai: City police on Saturday arrested a security guard on charges of attempt to rape and theft at Adyar. At around 8 pm on Friday, the 23-year-old victim was alone at her house in Kasturbai Nagar when the security guard dressed in his uniform rang the bell and barged into the house with a knife and latched the door, before she could realise what was happening.

The accused identified as S. Nirbhav Kumar Yadav (27) then slit her throat and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

 

The girl’s mother who had gone to a nearby shop turned suspicious on her return after she received no response from the house despite several knocks. She then peeped through the window to find a man inside and alerted the neighbours who helped her break the door and rescue the unconscious girl, lying on the bedroom floor.

The neighbours pinned him down till the Kotturpuram police came and arrested him. The victim was then rushed to a private hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.    

Police sources say the security guard who works in a private company in Taramani and in an apartment complex in Adyar, was in an inebriated condition during the attack. They also suspect him to have followed the girl for quite some time before attempting the burglary. The victim’s mother is a homemaker and her father works as a manager at a private bank. Further investigations are on.

