  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 04 Feb 2023 ED questions Rahul G ...
Nation, Crime

ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in money laundering case against TMC functionary

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 4, 2023, 11:37 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 11:37 am IST
The Enforcement Directorate has questioned and recorded the statement of Alankar Sawai, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a money laundering case. (Twitter/@AlankarSawai)
 The Enforcement Directorate has questioned and recorded the statement of Alankar Sawai, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a money laundering case. (Twitter/@AlankarSawai)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has questioned and recorded the statement of Alankar Sawai, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a money laundering case in which TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale was recently arrested by the agency in Gujarat, officials said.

Sawai was questioned and also confronted with Gokhale in Ahmedabad over three days earlier this week, they said.

A former banker, Sawai is considered to be a close aide of Gandhi, former Congress president, and is stated to be heading his research team.

The federal probe agency summoned Sawai after it arrested 35-year-old Gokhale on January 25 while he was in the Gujarat Police's custody in connection with alleged financial irregularities in raising funds through a crowd funding platform.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), while seeking Gokhale's remand on that day, had informed a Ahmedabad court that when he was asked about Rs 23.54 lakh deposited in his bank account in cash over a year, Gokhale had told the agency that "this amount was given in cash by Alankar Sawai of the India National Congress for social media work and other consultancy".

On being asked as to why Sawai had paid him in cash, Gokhale stated that only Sawai can answer this question, the ED told the court in its remand paper.

"Further, on being asked regarding any written agreement with Alankar Sawai in respect of social media work he stated that it was only verbal agreement with Alankar Sawai," the agency said.

The ED alleged that these cash deposits were recieved by Gokhale when he was a member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Sawai is understood to have been questioned about these instances and his statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Official sources said the questioning and confronting of the two has not helped them unearth the fund trail as stated by Gokhale even as Sawai purportedly denied making any cash payments.

The money laundering case against Gokhale stems from a Gujarat Police FIR.

The state police arrested Gokhale from Delhi in December last year in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding.

The ED had informed the Ahmedabad court that "huge amount of money collected through crowd funding (by Gokhale) has been splurged on speculative share trading, wining and dining and other personal expenses which appear to be extravagant in nature."

Gokhale, however, had denied that he misused these funds.

The agency may question more people linked in the case. 

...
Tags: money laundering case, congress leader rahul gandhi, alankar sawai, tmc spokesperson saket gokhale
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Left party activists stage a protest against the government for planning privatization of Mudasarlova lands under PPP, at Mudasarlova Reservoir Park in Visakhapatnam on Friday. — DC Image/K. Muralikrishna

Dharna against PPP project at Mudasarlova Lake

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

BJP appoints Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan poll in-charge for Karnataka

The victim girl’s mother went to Rajamahendravaram to purchase wedding cards and clothes. Her father went to Kakinada for some work. In the afternoon, the accused went to the house and forced the victim girl for marriage or to have sex with him. She ran into the kitchen. Following her, he poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. She died in hospital later. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Accused in POCSO case gets life sentence, 15 years jail

Governor BB Harichandan with NSS Programme Officers and Volunteers, for winning awards at the national level and participating in the Republic Day Parade held in New Delhi on January 26, at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday. — By Arrangement

Governor congratulates NSS team for taking part in Republic Day Parade



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Telangana student shot at in Chicago mass violence, out of danger

Koppala Sai Charan. (By Arrangement)

Two years jail for man, family in dowry harassment case

A court at Ramannapet which delivered the judgement also directed the seven accused to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 each. (Representational Image)

Fire breaks out at new Secretariat in Hyderabad

Electrical works were in progress and some plastic material dumped in the ground floor caught fire. — Representational Image/DC

Woman attacked by daughter's ex-boyfriend in Hyderabad dies

Police said that Shobha and her daughter Vaibhavi were attacked with a knife by Sandeep Kumar alias Babloo at their residence in Aditya Nagar, Miyapur on Tuesday morning. (Representational image:DC)

Nowhera Sheik case: ED attaches Rs 78 crore worth properties

Four years back, in 2018, the ED had registered a money laundering case against Nowhera Sheik and others. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->