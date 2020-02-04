Stalker sets Maharashtra teacher on fire

Some passers-by poured water on the woman and rushed her to a nearby primary health centre from where she was shifted to Orange City Hospital in Nagpur. (Representational Image)

Nagpur: A 25-year-old woman teaching at a college in Wardha district in Maharashtra was set ablaze by a stalker, a married man, on Monday morning at around 7.15 am.

The victim, Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Daroda village in Wardha, suffered 40 per cent burns and inhalation injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur where she is battling for life.

An official said that the accused, Vikesh Nagrale (27), who was the victim’s friend till two years back before she severed ties with him, has been arrested.

Wardha superintendent of police Basavaraj Teli said, “It seems to be the case of unrequited love by the accused. The incident occurred after the woman alighted from a state transport bus in Hinganghat town and was heading towards her college.”

“At that time, Nagrale accosted her. He then took out petrol from his two-wheeler and set her ablaze before running away from the spot,” said Hinganghat police station inspector Satyaveer Bandiwar.

Some passers-by poured water on the woman and rushed her to a nearby primary health centre from where she was shifted to Orange City Hospital in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, some eye-witnesses claimed Nagrale was accompanied by his friend. At a health bulletin issued at 5 pm, the hospital said the woman suffered 35-40 per cent grade III deep dermal burns with respiratory distress, and her condition is critical.

“Alleged history of throwing/splash of inflammable material followed by thermal burn by some person. Deep Burn injuries over Scalp, face, right up-per limb, left hand, upper back, full neck with bilateral eye injury with inha-lational injury. In view of inhalational injury & respiratory distress; emergency tracheotomy was also done along with burn dressing, escharectomy and debridement,” it said.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters in Mumbai that the case will be tried in a fast track court.