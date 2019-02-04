search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Govt school teacher raped coworker after promising to marry her: Odisha cops

PTI
Published Feb 4, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
The police has registered a case and arrested the accused teacher.
According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the accused had been in a physical relationship with her for the past three years after promising to marry her, Inspector Nayak said. (Representional Image)
 According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the accused had been in a physical relationship with her for the past three years after promising to marry her, Inspector Nayak said. (Representional Image)

Jajpur: A teacher of a state-run high school in Jajpur district has been arrested on the charge of raping a coworker after promising to marry her, police said.
Binod Bihari Sethy (35), who was acting as the headmaster in-charge of the high school at Sundaria, was arrested on Sunday on the basis of the teacher's complaint, said Umakanta Nayak, inspector-in-charge of Dharmasala police station.
According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the accused had been in a physical relationship with her for the past three years after promising to marry her, Inspector Nayak said.
Later, he went back on his promise and assaulted the woman on Saturday when she asked him to keep his word, he said.
When the woman screamed for help after being assaulted, her colleagues rescued her and admitted her to a community health centre (CHC).
The teacher lodged a complaint with the police after she was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.
Acting on the complaint, Dharmasala police registered a case and arrested the accused teacher.

...
Tags: jajpur, rape, crime, school teacher
Location: India, Odisha, Jajpur


Latest From Nation

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (File Photo)

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Taking a jibe at Andhra CM, Amit Shah accused Naidu of misguiding the people of the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chandrababu Naidu U-turn CM, NDA's doors shut forever for him: Amit Shah

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

On January 28, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to continue their efforts to rescue the miners. (Representational Image)

SC to hear PIL on rescue efforts for trapped miners in Meghalaya tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (File Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
 

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

Longtime associate Alex Cifuentes told authorities a woman would send Guzman photos of young girls to choose from, with a fee of $5,000 per girl (Photo:AP)
 

'It's a bad dream': Emiliano Sala's father after plane recovered

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sandeep Patil's son Chirag Patil to play his father in Ranveer Singh's '83

Chirag Patil with his father and former cricketer Sandeep Patil. (Instagrammed by Reliance Entertainment)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

'Mummified' body found In Bhopal flat, locked for months

autopsy reports are awaited to find out the identity of the corpse and cause of death. (representative picture)

22-year-old Delhi man crushes friend to death, slits his throat, robs him

Farman, a resident of Haldauni in Noida, has been arrested. (Representational Photo)

Gurgaon man kills wife by stabbing her 40 times after claiming he was insulted

Police said the husband, Pankaj, and his co-worker, Naseem Ahmed (39), were arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly planning the murder of Vanshika (Representational Image)

Chennai: Engineering student falls from fourth floor

According to the police, S. Deepvaya, 18, a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra, was a first-year student in a private engineering college at Ramapuram.

Two kilograms of gold seized at Chennai airport

The officers waited for a considerable time to nab the person who would have placed it. Since no one came to retrieve the packet, it was taken for examination.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham