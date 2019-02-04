search on deccanchronicle.com
22-year-old crushes friend to death, slits his throat, robs him

Published Feb 4, 2019
The victim’s body was found near a railway track in Delhi on January 21 and shifted to AIIMS for preservation and identification.
Delhi: A 22-year-old jobless man allegedly bludgeoned an old friend to death before robbing him in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, police said Sunday. Farman, a resident of Haldauni in Noida, has been arrested. He was jobless and under debt, police said. He intoxicated his friend, crushed his head with a stone and slit his throat. Later, he robbed his mobile phone and other articles, police said.

The incident was reported to the Amar Colony police station On January 21, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. After a crime team inspected the spot, the body that was lying near a railway track in the city was shifted to the AIIMS hospital for preservation and identification, he said. Later, the deceased was identified as Arshad Ali (23), a resident of Gandhi Camp, he added.

 

Arshad was missing since January 10 and was last seen with Farman, the officer said. On arrest, Farman disclosed that he was planning to rob someone when he met his old friend Arshad. Farman purchased five beers from a nearby liquor shop and he, along with Arshad, went to a deserted side of the railway track. They sat together and consumed beer, he added. When Arshad was intoxicated, he took the opportunity and hit a big stone on his head following which he became unconscious. He then slit his friend’s throat and robbed his mobile phone and other articles and fled the spot, the officer said.

The accused also disclosed that he had intentionally taken the victim to an isolated place near the railway track and crashed his head with a stone to mislead people and police.

Farman used to live at Gandhi Camp, SN Puri and used to work in Okhla Mandi. Around four-five years ago, due to financial problem, his family sold their house and shifted to Haldoni where he used to sell kachori, police said.

