Noida: 2 shot at by cop, police deny 'fake encounter' claim by family

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Among both the injured, Jitendra Yadav, who was shot in the neck, is said to be critical, while Sunil has wounded his leg.
Noida: Two people were allegedly shot at by a police personnel on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 122 on Saturday night.

Among both the injured, Jitendra Yadav, who was shot in the neck, is said to be critical, while Sunil has wounded his leg.

 

The family of the duo alleged that it was a "fake encounter" and that they were attacked for "no reason". 

The family said that four boys were returning from Bahrampur at around 10:30 pm, when the police personnel stopped the vehicle and fired at one of them.

The four policemen involved in the incident were suspended with immediate effect including the sub-inspector who shot at the man. The inspector was arrested and sent to jail, SSP Love Kumar said.

The police have also dismissed allegations of "fake encounter".

According to the police, it is case of personal enmity. During the probe it was found that the trainee sub-inspector knew the elder brother of the man who was shot, they said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: delhi crimes, gun, delhi police, crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




