Worried over CAA, 67-year-old ends life in Kerala

On finding Ali missing from home on Friday morning, his family members conducted a search in the nearby areas. His body was later found in a well located in one of his relative’s compound nearby.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 67-year-old retired school headmaster committed suicide allegedly after losing matriculation certificates and documents related to his father.

The victim was identified as Mohammed Ali a resident of Narikunni in Kozhikode district in north Kerala.

A suicide note recovered, suspected to have been written by the victim read, “I have lost all my important certificates. Matriculation certificates of me and my wife. Old documents of my father are also missing. I think all these documents were given away along with the waste recently. None should be held responsible for my foolish act. You may get into trouble.”

According to relatives, Ali was under severe stress after regularly watching programmes related to CAA. He was also actively involved in anti CAA campaign.

“He was worried about the documents and had serious apprehensions about future,” said his younger brother Abdul Nasser.

“After attending a anti CAA meeting in Kozhikode he had shared his apprehensions. He used to frequently discuss the topic with others ,” recollected Jaffer a local resident.

Ali also had health complications. Meanwhile, the local police said that preliminary investigations suggested that the man could have taken the extreme step after losing documents. However, the reason behind the suicide could be said conclusively after detailed probe.