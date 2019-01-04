search on deccanchronicle.com
Gangraped by Facebook friend, his brothers, forced to marry, claims UP woman

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2019, 11:48 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 11:48 am IST
The accused allegedly filmed the act and used it to blackmail her into marrying him, the woman alleged in her complaint.
Based on the woman's complaint, Sonu and 10 of his family members have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image | AP)
 Based on the woman's complaint, Sonu and 10 of his family members have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image | AP)

Muzaffarnagar: A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a man she befriended on Facebook and his brothers and later forced to marry him in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday.

According to the woman's complaint, she was kept at a hotel by the accused, Sonu, and raped by him and his brothers. The accused allegedly filmed the act and used it to blackmail her into marrying him, they said.

 

Based on the woman's complaint, Sonu and 10 of his family members have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on the orders of a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

...
Tags: crime, woman gangraped, crime against woman
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar




