Student molested by HCU professor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 3, 2022, 10:25 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 1:12 pm IST
The union representatives gathered at the campus main gate demanding action from the university admin.(DC)
Hyderabad: An international student from Thailand studying at the University of Hyderabad was allegedly molested and sexually assaulted at the residence of a professor from the Hindi Department on Friday evening.

Sources said that the management ignored the calls made by the student union on the issue while they had gathered in support of the victim throughout the night. “There was a deliberate delay and shirking of responsibility by the concerned authorities,” alleged the student’s union. The union representatives gathered again at 10 am at the campus main gate demanding action from the university admin.

A complaint, against professor Ravi Ranjan, has been lodged with with the Gachibowli police in this matter.

