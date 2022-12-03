  
Nation Crime 03 Dec 2022 Registrar was evasiv ...
Nation, Crime

Registrar was evasive, says student union

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Dec 3, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2022, 7:15 am IST
HCU students protest on the campus demanding immediate justice from the university administration for the student who was sexyally assaulted by a faculty member of the university. (R. Pavan/DC)
 HCU students protest on the campus demanding immediate justice from the university administration for the student who was sexyally assaulted by a faculty member of the university. (R. Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration refused to answer calls late on Friday night when student leaders approached them over the issue. However, following a protest staged by the students and student unions Saturday morning, the management suspended the professor.

Speaking about their demands, Abhishek Nandan, from the student union, said that they had called the registrar, Devesh Nigam, over the phone. After stating that the issue can be discussed in the morning, he stopped answering calls through the night.

"When repeated attempts failed, we decided to stage a protest at 10 am. Once our three demands were fulfilled around 2 pm, we dispersed,” he said.

...
Tags: university of hyderabad (uoh)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 04 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

GVMC commissioner P. Raja Babu maintained that stray pigs are being shot down in a special drive, as they have been spreading diseases and obstructing traffic. (Representational Image/AFP)

185 stray pigs shot on eve of President’s Vizag visit

Chiranjeevi gives British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Gareth Wynn Owen, a tour of the blood bank. (Photo: DC)

British diplomat not allowed to donate blood

Telangana High Court (File photo: DC)

Kerala resident asks Telangana HC to quash ‘poachgate’ proceedings 

The investigators said that the accused were trailing Rajkumar, who was ferrying cash and gold, from Secunderabad and ambushed him in Nagole to make an easy escape. Rajkumar was making a delivery of Rs 5 lakh and three kilograms of gold from Ganapathi Jewellers in Secunderabad. (Representational pic:DC)

Nagole robbery was pre-planned: Cops



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Suryapet law student death: Case transferred to CID

Dharavath Nikhil's body was found in Nagarjuna Sagar project canal at Kodad. (Photo By Arrangement)

Mehrauli killing: Accused Aaftab Poonawala's narco test successful, officials say

File photo of Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar. (Photo: PTI)

Chargesheet filed against accused in Banjara Hills minor rape case

The incident was brought to light on October 18 after the girl informed her mother about the assault and revealed information about the accused. (Representational Image)

175 arrested in multi-state crackdown on drug cartels

In a major crackdown against drug peddlers, CBI led an operation in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau and police of multiple states. (Representational image: PTI)

Cyber con artists on the prowl to trick people into fake brand promotion

According to cybercrime investigators, such cases are on the rise in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. (Image: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->