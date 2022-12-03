Registrar was evasive, says student union

HCU students protest on the campus demanding immediate justice from the university administration for the student who was sexyally assaulted by a faculty member of the university. (R. Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration refused to answer calls late on Friday night when student leaders approached them over the issue. However, following a protest staged by the students and student unions Saturday morning, the management suspended the professor.

Speaking about their demands, Abhishek Nandan, from the student union, said that they had called the registrar, Devesh Nigam, over the phone. After stating that the issue can be discussed in the morning, he stopped answering calls through the night.

"When repeated attempts failed, we decided to stage a protest at 10 am. Once our three demands were fulfilled around 2 pm, we dispersed,” he said.