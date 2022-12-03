  
Hyderabad Police raids rowdy sheeters, take into custody

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 3, 2022, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 1:10 pm IST
DCP South Zone Sai Chaitanya (ANI)
 DCP South Zone Sai Chaitanya (ANI)

Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad carried out a raid in the Ganganagar area early Saturday and took several rowdy sheeters and suspect sheeters into custody.

Police also seized several vehicles without documents, cash and mobile phones.

"We conducted cordon and search operations in the Ganganagar area at 2 am. 78 two-wheelers and 2 three-wheelers without documents, nine mobile phones, Rs 20,000 cash seized," DCP South Zone Sai Chaitanya told reporters on Saturday.

"14 rowdy sheeters roaming in graveyards, 17 suspect sheeters, 10 people playing cards were taken into custody," the South Zone DCP said.

...
