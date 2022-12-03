Hyderabad jewellery heist: Cops deploy 15 teams to nab armed burglars

Posing as customers, the armed robbers asked shopowner Kalyan Mal Choudhary, and Sukhdev, to display their jewellery. They suddenly pulled down the shutters, brandished a revolver and threatened them with it. When the employees resisted, one of the robbers fired four rounds, injuring Kalyan Choudhary and Sukhdev.(Representational image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have deployed more than 15 teams, including from the Central Crime Station (CCS), Special Operations Team (SOT), and IT cell, to track down the four unidentified burglars who opened fire on the Mahadev Jewellers owner and another person, injuring them.

According to the police, the four men, who are believed to be from North India, mainly Haryana or UP, conducted a recce of the shop before carrying out the pre-planned robbery.

It was also learnt that the armed robbers on their bikes followed Rajkumar Surana Sukhdev, who supplies gold ornaments to Mahadev Jewellers every Thursday, from Secunderabad to Snehapuri Colony.

"It was a routine for Sukhdev to deliver gold ornaments to the stores, and we suspect the four men knew his route and schedule. It was a planned robbery with weapons, suspected to be country-made firearms," police said.

The four men waited until Sukhdev arrived at the jewellery store before parking their vehicles in the adjacent road near the crossroads, just a few feet away. While two of the robbers stood by the vehicles, the other two, who were wearing helmets, entered the store at about 9.20 pm.

Posing as customers, they asked shopowner Kalyan Mal Choudhary, and Sukhdev, to display their jewellery. The robbers suddenly pulled down the shutters, brandished a revolver and threatened them with it. When the employees resisted, one of the robbers fired four rounds, injuring Kalyan Choudhary and Sukhdev.

"The bullet that was fired at Kalyan was a through-and-through shot, with the pellet entering through his right cheek and exiting through his left side. The bullet found inside Sukhdev's body was successfully removed," the police said.

The amount of gold or valuables they decamped with is unknown, according to police, and statements from the injured are being recorded. The condition of the Kalyan Choudhary and Sukhdev is stated to be stable.