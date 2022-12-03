  
Nation Crime 03 Dec 2022 Hyderabad jewellery ...
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad jewellery heist: Cops deploy 15 teams to nab armed burglars

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Dec 3, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Posing as customers, the armed robbers asked shopowner Kalyan Mal Choudhary, and Sukhdev, to display their jewellery. They suddenly pulled down the shutters, brandished a revolver and threatened them with it. When the employees resisted, one of the robbers fired four rounds, injuring Kalyan Choudhary and Sukhdev.(Representational image: DC)
 Posing as customers, the armed robbers asked shopowner Kalyan Mal Choudhary, and Sukhdev, to display their jewellery. They suddenly pulled down the shutters, brandished a revolver and threatened them with it. When the employees resisted, one of the robbers fired four rounds, injuring Kalyan Choudhary and Sukhdev.(Representational image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have deployed more than 15 teams, including from the Central Crime Station (CCS), Special Operations Team (SOT), and IT cell, to track down the four unidentified burglars who opened fire on the Mahadev Jewellers owner and another person, injuring them.

According to the police, the four men, who are believed to be from North India, mainly Haryana or UP, conducted a recce of the shop before carrying out the pre-planned robbery.

It was also learnt that the armed robbers on their bikes followed Rajkumar Surana Sukhdev, who supplies gold ornaments to Mahadev Jewellers every Thursday, from Secunderabad to Snehapuri Colony.

"It was a routine for Sukhdev to deliver gold ornaments to the stores, and we suspect the four men knew his route and schedule. It was a planned robbery with weapons, suspected to be country-made firearms," police said.

The four men waited until Sukhdev arrived at the jewellery store before parking their vehicles in the adjacent road near the crossroads, just a few feet away. While two of the robbers stood by the vehicles, the other two, who were wearing helmets, entered the store at about 9.20 pm.

Posing as customers, they asked shopowner Kalyan Mal Choudhary, and Sukhdev, to display their jewellery. The robbers suddenly pulled down the shutters, brandished a revolver and threatened them with it. When the employees resisted, one of the robbers fired four rounds, injuring Kalyan Choudhary and Sukhdev.

"The bullet that was fired at Kalyan was a through-and-through shot, with the pellet entering through his right cheek and exiting through his left side. The bullet found inside Sukhdev's body was successfully removed," the police said. 

The amount of gold or valuables they decamped with is unknown, according to police, and statements from the injured are being recorded. The condition of the Kalyan Choudhary and Sukhdev is stated to be stable.

...
Tags: rachakonda police, hyderabad central crime station (ccs), cyberabad special operations team, north india, haryana, uttar pradesh (up), gold ornaments looted, revolver, mahadev jewellers, secunderabad, bullet, planned robbery, country-made firearms
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Beach in Vizag (Image: DC)

Thousands throng RK Beach, watch anti-submarine rockets fire

A representational image (Photo: Twitter)

Mother stages protest against school official, alleges sexual abuse

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Chitravathi reservoir area to be developed as tourist spot, says Jagan

Kavitha stated that the CBI had issued notice under Section 160 the CrPC and asked her to appear before the agency in giving a choice of place. (Twitter photo)

Kavitha wants CBI questioning in Hyderabad, where it has no consent



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Second 'fridge murder': Man chopped in 10 pieces; woman, son arrested

Poonam and her son Deepak, accused in the murder of the former's husband Anjan Das, following their arrest by police, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Priyank Rawat)

NIA set to formally take over Mangaluru blast case

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)

Hyderabad cops bust fake firearm licence racket

The police said the gang collected Rs. 20,000 from each applicant to issue a licence.(Photo: Twitter))

Suryapet law student death: Case transferred to CID

Dharavath Nikhil's body was found in Nagarjuna Sagar project canal at Kodad. (Photo By Arrangement)

Mehrauli killing: Accused Aaftab Poonawala's narco test successful, officials say

File photo of Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->