CID arrests AP former minister Ayyanna and son for submitting forged documents in HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Nov 3, 2022, 10:41 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2022, 10:41 am IST
CID personnel arresting Ayyanna Parudu in his home at Narsipatnam on Thursday. (Photo by arrangement)
Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam party leader and former minister Ayyanna Patradu and his son Rajesh were arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) from their residence early on Thursday on charges of forging documents related to the construction of a wall in their house, which were submitted to the High Court.

 Responding to the arrests, the TD has called for bandh in protest against the police's behaviour. Police personnel were deployed to avoind untoward incidents.

The CID arrested them from their residence in Narsipatnam of Anakapalli district and took them to a court in Eluru.

The CID registered a case based on a complaint of the irrigation officials that both of them had submitted a fake certificate to the High Court during the demolition of the house wall by the irrigation officials. The Ayyanna family occupied the Ravanapalli irrigation canal and took up the construction of the house, the police quoted the complainant.

Ayyanna's wife Padmavati criticised the government for the arrest without prior information. However, the CID officials said that they have followed the correct rules.

She demanded that the government should take full responsibility for the life of her family members.

TD Chief Chandrababu Naidu said that the arrest is an attempt to suppress the voice of backward class leaders.

 Naidu said that the Jagan government has been chasing Ayyanna's family since coming to power.

Tags: tdp leader arrested, ap former minister arrest, ayyanna patradu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


