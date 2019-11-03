Nation Crime 03 Nov 2019 Woman gangraped by 6 ...
Nation, Crime

Woman gangraped by 6 in UP, man filmed act and posted video online

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2019, 11:15 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 11:17 am IST
The incident happened in Mau police station area on Monday, while police said they filed a case on Friday evening.
A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district was allegedly gangraped by six men who filmed it and posted a video online, with the survivor claiming that police only filed a case after the video went viral. (Representational Image)
 A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district was allegedly gangraped by six men who filmed it and posted a video online, with the survivor claiming that police only filed a case after the video went viral. (Representational Image)

Banda: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district was allegedly gangraped by six men who filmed it and posted a video online, with the survivor claiming that police only filed a case after the video went viral.

The incident happened in Mau police station area on Monday, while police said they filed a case on Friday evening.

 

The woman was going to a relative's place along with a family member when she was stopped midway. The men then tied up the family member to a tree and raped the woman, said Arun Pathak, station officer of Mau.

The 14-second-long clip of the incident is of October 28, he confirmed, adding that a case has been filed against six men and the woman has been sent for medical examination.

The woman said that when she went to the same police to file a complaint and narrated the incident to the officials present, she was scolded and asked to leave.

After the clip went viral, she met the superintendent of police and only after that a case was registered.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: up, police, gangrape, woman
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Banda


Latest From Nation

Air pollution levels in the national capital escalated to hazardous and visibility dropped significantly as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city on Sunday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi-NCR chokes on smog, flights delayed due to visibility

Taking a jibe on the ongoing power tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether ‘50-50’ is a new biscuit in the market. (Photo: File)

‘Is there a new 50-50 biscuit?’ Owaisi takes jibe at BJP, Sena power tussle

Union minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday gave a thumbs-down to Aaditya Thackeray, who is being projected by the Shiv Sena as its chief ministerial face, for being a greenhorn in Maharashtra politics. (Photo: File)

Uddhav Thackeray, not Aaditya, can think of becoming Maharashtra CM: Ramdas Athawale

The Prime Minister was speaking at an event to mark golden jubilee of the Aditya Birla Group's presence in Thailand. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'India is most attractive economies for investment': PM in Thailand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tiruchy: Rs 1.43 crore robbed from BHEL co-operative bank

Police said the miscreants broke open one of the side windows of the bank premises, entered the bank and made away with Rs 1.43 crore.

File report on torture of woman prof: SHRC to SP

However, instead of accepting the complaint, Inspector Palani allegedly threatened her that he would file case against her. He also demanded her to withdraw the complaint against the college management.

Bengaluru: Man abuses minor daughter for two years, wife files plaint

The wife, who was scared of the social stigma, had not filed a complaint. But when he started becoming increasingly abusive against both the daughter and wife, she contacted the child helpline.(Representational image)

Grandson, two friends kill elderly woman in Vellore

According to sources, Rajammal (80), a resident of Ambur, Vellore, did not come out of her house for a long time on Thursday.

Vijayawada: Woman with lover and hubby’s help kills mom

The police collected CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and found Bhargavi and Sivaram leaving the house at the time the murder was committed, the inspector said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham