Nation Crime 03 Nov 2019 Hyderabad: Fed up of ...
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Fed up of harassment, woman commits suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 3, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 1:20 am IST
The police have booked a case of dowry death.
According to the police, the couple, identified as Shivani and Sai Suketh, software employees, were in a relationship for some time and got married in 2014.
 According to the police, the couple, identified as Shivani and Sai Suketh, software employees, were in a relationship for some time and got married in 2014.

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly committed suicide, reportedly due to harassment from her husband and in-laws under Amberpet police station limits here.

According to the police, the couple, identified as Shivani and Sai Suketh, software employees, were in a relationship for some time and got married in 2014.

 

Police said Suketh and his family started harassing Shivani soon after marriage. Reportedly, Suketh was having an extramarital affair, due to which marital disputes got severe.

“On Friday night, at  around 8 pm, Shivani  came home after work and went inside her room.  Reportedly, when her mother-in-law, Hema, went to her room to call her for dinner, she found the door latched from inside.

After repeated knocks, they broke open the door and found Shivani hanging from the ceiling with the help of her chunni and informed her family members,” Ravinder, sub-inspector of police, Amberpet, said.

Shivani’s family rushed to the scene and raised suspicions over her death.

Meanwhile, the body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and later handed over to family members. The police have booked  a case of dowry death.

...
Tags: hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mamata Banerjee

Two govts are tapping my phone, says Mamata Banerjee

Sonia Gandhi

Congress: RCEP will hit India hard

'The government has totally failed to implement the Central government funding programmes and prevent the public from contracting diseases like malaria and dengue.

Health emergency in Telanagana state: N Ramchander Rao

Supreme Court of India

Convicted MP BJP MLA disqualified



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tiruchy: Rs 1.43 crore robbed from BHEL co-operative bank

Police said the miscreants broke open one of the side windows of the bank premises, entered the bank and made away with Rs 1.43 crore.

File report on torture of woman prof: SHRC to SP

However, instead of accepting the complaint, Inspector Palani allegedly threatened her that he would file case against her. He also demanded her to withdraw the complaint against the college management.

Bengaluru: Man abuses minor daughter for two years, wife files plaint

The wife, who was scared of the social stigma, had not filed a complaint. But when he started becoming increasingly abusive against both the daughter and wife, she contacted the child helpline.(Representational image)

Grandson, two friends kill elderly woman in Vellore

According to sources, Rajammal (80), a resident of Ambur, Vellore, did not come out of her house for a long time on Thursday.

Vijayawada: Woman with lover and hubby’s help kills mom

The police collected CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and found Bhargavi and Sivaram leaving the house at the time the murder was committed, the inspector said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham