Hyderabad: Fed up of harassment, woman commits suicide

According to the police, the couple, identified as Shivani and Sai Suketh, software employees, were in a relationship for some time and got married in 2014.

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly committed suicide, reportedly due to harassment from her husband and in-laws under Amberpet police station limits here.

According to the police, the couple, identified as Shivani and Sai Suketh, software employees, were in a relationship for some time and got married in 2014.

Police said Suketh and his family started harassing Shivani soon after marriage. Reportedly, Suketh was having an extramarital affair, due to which marital disputes got severe.

“On Friday night, at around 8 pm, Shivani came home after work and went inside her room. Reportedly, when her mother-in-law, Hema, went to her room to call her for dinner, she found the door latched from inside.

After repeated knocks, they broke open the door and found Shivani hanging from the ceiling with the help of her chunni and informed her family members,” Ravinder, sub-inspector of police, Amberpet, said.

Shivani’s family rushed to the scene and raised suspicions over her death.

Meanwhile, the body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and later handed over to family members. The police have booked a case of dowry death.