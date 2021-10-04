Nation Crime 03 Oct 2021 Andhra Pradesh cops ...
Nation, Crime

Andhra Pradesh cops all out to weed out ganja from Agency areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 4, 2021, 2:29 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 2:29 am IST
Students and school dropouts are being used as pilots of these vehicles for which they are paid Rs 5,000 per trip
Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police stepped up their vigilance and are trying to grab the kingpins distributing cannabis packets in the streets. Representational Image (DC)
 Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police stepped up their vigilance and are trying to grab the kingpins distributing cannabis packets in the streets. Representational Image (DC)

Vishakhapatanam: The Agency police have decided to use sniffer dogs and drones to curb smuggling of ganja which has reached alarming proportions over the last few years.

A high-level meeting was held in Visakhapatnam for the entire range covering Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram on the directions of the DGP on Sunday and several strategies were discussed in the meeting on destroying the crops and curbing the smuggling in all directions.

 

The Vizag range DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao told this correspondent that they had taken it very seriously after Visakhapatnam turned out to be a place where high quality ganja is harvested and smuggled to major cities in India including Hyderabad.

“Apart from smugglers, we are identifying outsiders who come to the Agency on the pretext of opening some shops and indulge in harvesting and smuggling of ganja,” Ranga Rao said.

He said sniffer dogs would deter people from carrying ganja and with the help of drones, the extent of harvest could be identified apart from tracking the foot soldiers who carry the weed to different points of collection.

 

The weed is grown in 10,000 acres in Andhra Orissa Border (AOB), an area dominated by outlawed Maoists, and smugglers use two main routes to smuggle dry ganja. The major route is Chintapalli-Narsipatnam and the other is KD Peta to Rajamahendravaram. High end SUVs are used to carry the weed from these points to various cities in India.

Students and school dropouts are being used as pilots of these vehicles for which they are paid Rs 5,000 per trip.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also taken up the issue seriously and asked the special enforcement bureau officials in a recent meeting to stop harvesting and smuggling of ganja and take stringent action against the culprits.

 

Vizag rural police seized 31,648 kgs of ganja worth Rs 6 crore in 2017, around 16,000 kgs worth Rs 3.2 crore in 2018,  21,970 kgs worth Rs 4.19 crore in 2019 and 23,475 kgs worth Rs 5 crore in 2020.

“We have registered PD Act against 17 smugglers and destroyed over 82,400 kgs (82 tonnes) of dry ganja seized by the police in the presence of Drug Disposal Committee at Balighattam dumping yard in Narsipatnam of Vizag district in December last year,” the DIG said.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police stepped up their vigilance and are trying to grab the kingpins distributing cannabis packets in the streets.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, AR Srinivasa Rao, told this correspondent on Sunday that they were locating the sources from where the contraband was originating.

“Much of the ganja is coming from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and landing in Hyderabad through various routes. We are coordinating with all law enforcing agencies to put the menace to an end,” Srinivasa Rao said.

...
Tags: drug disposal committee, andhra pradesh police
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Sanjay said the BJP never opposed the Dalit Bandhu scheme. (DC Image)

BJP will show RRR cinema to KCR after Huzurabad by-elections: Bandi

East Godavari superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu told reporters here on Sunday that Immandi Veera Venkata Ramesh of Tanuku, Ambati Raju of Gantipalli village in Kothapeta mandal, Vipparthi Samuel of Gantipalli village and Gutam Raju Kumar of Gantipeddipeta village have been arrested. Main accused Immandi Madhu and Immandi Satyanarayana Murthy are absconding. — PTI

Four held for carrying ganja in borewell truck

Upon interrogation, the officials said, the apprehended persons revealed that as their income from the podu cultivation was not enough to make their ends meet, in a bid to make more money, they planned to hunt wild animals and sell their meat or skins for money. — Representational image/DC

Poached tiger’s remains found in Tadvai forest

Reddy said that the people of Telangana gave Rao two chances, but he has systematically destroyed democratic values. — DC/MK Gandhi

KCR is killing hopes of students: Revanth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mysuru gang-rape case: Bus tickets, call records help police nab culprits

Police on Saturday announced the arrest of five people from neighboring Tamil Nadu, including a juvenile, while they are on the lookout for a sixth suspect. (Representational Image: PTI)

Definition of sexual assault in POCSO must be looked from victim's perspective: SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)

Gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster Gogi inside Rohini court, 2 attackers dead

Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell last year in March, according to police. (Representational Image - ANI)

Two more held in Kozhikode gang rape case

The police informed that accused Ajinas got in acquaintance with the woman from Kollam through a short video sharing app TikTok. (Photo: DC Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->