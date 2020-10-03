The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Crime 03 Oct 2020 Assam villagers lync ...
Nation, Crime

Assam villagers lynch woman over witchcraft; also kill man who confronted them

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Oct 3, 2020, 1:29 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2020, 1:29 am IST
According to the law, witch-hunting is viewed as a cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence.
Representation image
 Representation image

Guwahati: In yet another incident of witch hunting, a woman was lynched by her neighbours and villagers on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in central Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. In addition, a man who confronted the villagers over their belief was also lynched.

Police said that they have already arrested nine persons but six other accused involved in the incident on Wednesday night are still at large.

 

Asserting that efforts are on to nab six others too, police said that incident took place in Rohimapur area under the Dokmoka police station of Karbi Anglong district. Villagers said that on Wednesday, at a post-death ritual for a deceased in the village, another woman -- a 50-year-old widow Ramawati Halua -- started to behave in an abnormal way to which the villagers alleged that she was practicing witchcraft.

Pointing out that most of the villagers also held the woman responsible for recent deaths and spread of diseases, police said that a mob started beating her and attacked her with sharp weapons. When a 28-year-old educated young man of the village, Bijoy Gaur, accused them of being superstitious, he was attacked too. The angry mob lynched both of them to death, offered rituals to the local deity and tried to cremate the bodies in a nearby hill.

 

Karbi Anglong’s Superintendent of Police Debojit Deori said that they came to know about the incident on Thursday morning as it happened on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. “We went to the spot and collected mortal remains of the victims. We have also seized the sharp weapons used for the crime and have arrested nine people so far,” he said. It was under the Dokmoka police station jurisdiction that two young men were beaten to death by an angry mob in 2018 after it suspected them of being child-lifters.

It is significant that there have been many attempts to check incident of witch hunting, a social evil that has plagued parts of the state for decades. In 2001, Assam police had introduced Project Prahari, a community project by the police against killing of women after branding them as witches.

 

According to official records, till December 2019, a total of 107 persons have been killed in witch-hunting incidents in the state since 2011. The Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, which implements stringent punishment and fine for branding and killing people after branding them as “witches”, is in effect in the state since 2018.

According to the law, witch-hunting is viewed as a cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offence. It was passed by Assam Assembly in 2015 with provisions of jail term up to life imprisonment.

 

...
Tags: assam, witchcraft, anti-superstition, assam police, karbi anglong, the assam witch hunting (prohibition, prevention and protection) act
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi puts a mask on an auto-driver during an awareness program 'Gandhigiri to Maskgiri' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, on his 151st birth anniversary, at CP Inner Circle in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

India's COVID-19 death toll breaches 1-lakh mark

Mumbai: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members during a protest rally demanding justice for the Hathras victim, outside the gate of IIT Powai, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)

UP government suspends Hathras SP, DSP after first SIT report on incident

Gandhi Hospital

Gandhi Hospital employee removed for misbehaving with woman COVID patient

Siddiqullah Chowdhury, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Trinamul minister defends 10 Al Qaeda accused, calls for their release



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Young batsmen Priyam, Abhishek, bowler Rashid carry SRH to 7-run win over CSK

That Abhishek Sharma (in pic) is talented is already known and the southpaw further enhanced his reputation with some confident and cracking shots. Priyam Garg too found his touch as he spent time at the crease and went on to score his maiden IPL fifty. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs SUN Match 14, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 7 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS SRH Match 14, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg's knocks get SRH to 164/5 against CSK

Had it not been for some sensible batting by youngsters Abhishek Sharma (31, 24 balls) and Garg (51 not out, 26 balls), SRH would not have a competitive total on the board. (Photo | Instagram - Priyam Garg)
 

Dhoni becomes IPL's most-capped player with 194 games, surpassing Raina

MS Dhoni is also the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances. (Photo | Modified from PTI)
 

DC vs KKR will likely be a contest between Rishabh Pant and Andre Russell

If there is Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in one side, there is Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer on the other end, all capable big-hitters and ever-ready to add to the whopping 62 sixes that has been hit on this ground in the two games held there so far. (Photo | PTI)
 

Great to have Pollard in form early, we are always banking on him: Zaheer Khan

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 60 off 24 balls against RCB before producing an unbeaten 47 off 20 balls against KXIP. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

'Mentally sick’ youth holds mother to ransom in front of Odisha Assembly

Vehicular movement on the busy stretch was also disrupted for a while due to the nuisance. — DC photo

Rafale deal: CAG pulls up MBDA and Dassault for violating offset clause

Rafale fighter jet (AFP photo)

Terror accused planned radical camp in guise of Madrasa: NIA

Suspected al-Qaeda terrorists being produced at a city court for transit remand, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids goldsmith's house in Tamil Nadu

Representational image

NIA traces links of 9 Qaeda men via social media

Alleged al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by the NIA in Murshidabad. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham