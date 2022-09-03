  
Delhi Police questions Nora Fatehi in Rs.200 cr money laundering case

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 3, 2022, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 12:01 pm IST
 Actor Nora Fatehi (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday questioned actor Nora Fatehi on Saturday in a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

On October 14, actor and dancer Nora Fatehi arrived at the enforcement directorate's office (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the same criminal case.

A Delhi Court had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail.

Earlier, Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA clearly stated that it is surprising that like her some other celebrities, notably, Norah Fatehi was also conned by main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

She and other celebrities who received gifts from the main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar are made witnesses whereas she is sought to be dragged as an accused. She further stated that the Fixed Deposits, attached vide the impugned order, have no nexus with a crime nor the Fixed Deposits are created by using the alleged proceeds of crime.

The deposits are from the actor's "Own legitimate income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in this world.

Reportedly, the chargesheet filed against Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez clearly stated that 'she consciously chose to overlook his (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him.

Not only she but also her family members and friends have benefited from the relationship financially. ED also concluded that the lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person she was engaging with did not matter.

Further, the accused Jacqueline Fernandez has consistently shifted her stance with regard to the gifts being received by her and her relatives. It was only upon confrontation with evidence and statements on record that she divided the details. Yet, she had been denying certain assets purchased by Sukesh for her and the investigation on that aspect is going on from the evidence collection.

The chargesheet further stated that "Investigation so far has revealed that the accused actor is directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of crime and acquired, possessed & used part proceeds of crime - valuable gifts for herself & her family members in India and abroad and thereby committed an offence of money laundering u/s 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, which is punishable u/s 4 of PMLA, 2002."

It also stated that Section 3 of PMLA, 2002 Accused Jacqueline Fernandez is involved in the process and activity connected with POC as discussed hereinbefore and thereby committed the offence of money laundering as defined under section 3 of PMLA for knowingly using and possessing the proceeds of crime".

The accused Jacqueline Fernandez, despite knowing that Accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar has committed scheduled offences and out of those proceeds of crime generated through various criminal activities related to the schedule offences, the part proceeds of crime has been directly received in India and abroad as well by accused Jacqueline Fernandez for the use and enjoyment by herself and her family members and thereby projecting as loan amount in the form of transfers made into the accounts of the sister and brother of accused Jacqueline Fernandez and also bought cars for the father and mother of accused Jacqueline Fernandez and thereby acquired and enjoyed POC.

Meanwhile, the Trial Court also issued a summon to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before it physically on September 26 in Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to Rs 200 crore money laundering scam involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

...
