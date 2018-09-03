search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Self-styled Delhi godman arrested for molesting 15-yr-old in temple

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2018, 4:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 4:05 pm IST
The incident took place on August 17 when the complainant along with her niece and son visited the temple.
The relative alleged that her niece was molested by the godman who also threatened to kill her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said. (Photo: ANI)
 The relative alleged that her niece was molested by the godman who also threatened to kill her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A self-styled godman allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl in a temple in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on August 17 when the complainant along with her niece and son visited the temple. Since the complainant’s son was ill, she took him to the self-styled godman, Nabbe Bhagat (42), to get his illness cured, a police officer said.

 

The relative alleged that her niece was molested by the godman who also threatened to kill her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s relative, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 30, they said.

Subsequently, Bhagat was arrested from his temple on Sunday, police said adding that further investigation is underway.

Tags: self styled godman, pocso act, molestation, crimes against minors
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sexual health services see growth in visits as sexual activity rises due to Tinder

Authorities are concerned as apps like Tinder and Grindr fuel the rise (Photo: AFP)
 

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered

Egyptian village that was lived in 2,500 years before pyramids were built discovered. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's the scientific reason why we’re all obsessed with the Royal family

He says that even if we don't realise it's what we need, it could be doing us some good. (Photo: AP)
 

Ruth Rose has become Britain's oldest person to haves a sex change operation

Ruth Rose has become Britain's oldest person to haves a sex change operation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter's livid! Hardik Pandya slammed as India lose Test series in England

Hardik Pandya scored just fours and scalped only a wicket, conceding 85 runs, as India lost the Southampton Test by 60 runs and lost the five-match series, with one match still to be played. (Photo: AP)
 

Silver lining in India’s Test series loss! Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s record

Kohli, who scored 58 runs on Sunday, became the first Indian to score 4000 Test runs as the skipper of the team. What’s more, he went past former captain MS Dhoni, who aggregated 3454 runs. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Five tie man to tree, chop off his arms in fight over cows in Madhya Pradesh

Police reached the spot after a villager found Sahu being tied to a tree in an unconscious state. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Two held for drug peddling

The CCB officials said that the accused, himself a drug addict, sourced LSD papers and MDMA tablets from other countries and sold them to make quick money. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Man cheated of Rs 7 lakh with railways jobs offer

For the last four years, Reddy has been stalling on the matter. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Locked inside home, woman ends life

According to police, the woman asked her husband Veerender for permission to visit her home in Nekonda on Saturday morning, but he refused and locked her inside their home. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Two held for selling ganja, gutka

Acting on a tip off, two teams of police rushed to Continental Hospital road in the Financial District and made the arrests.(Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham