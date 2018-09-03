search on deccanchronicle.com
Bhubaneshwar: Jailor booked for threatening girl with video

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Sep 3, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2018, 1:48 am IST
The girl also brought charges of physical and mental torture against the jailor Chinmay Patra.
A case was registered against the accused jailor at Bhadrak Town police station under relebant sections of the IPC.
 A case was registered against the accused jailor at Bhadrak Town police station under relebant sections of the IPC.

Bhubaneshwar: A jailor posted in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Sunday landed in trouble after a girl lodged a police complaint accusing him of blackmailing her with videos of their intimate moments. The girl also brought charges of physical and mental torture against the jailor Chinmay Patra.

A case was registered against the accused jailor at Bhadrak Town police station under  relebant sections of the IPC. As per the complaint, Patra, while working as Karanjia Jailor, befriended the girl on Facebook in 2017 when she was studying in a college in Balasore.

 

He later married her at a temple and kept her in his government quarters for two months. During the period, he recorded moments of their intimacy. When the victim came to know that Patra had married a woman prior to her and has two children, she opposed it. The accused then threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone and started blackmailing her.

