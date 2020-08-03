COVID-19 victim's family lodges complaint about missing jewellery

Hyderabad: The family of a woman who died of COVID-19 have filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police stating that diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh that she had on her person when she was admitted to hospital are missing.

The septuagenarian woman tested positive for COVID-19 on July 22 and was initially admitted to one hospital and then shifted to another in Banjara Hills on July 23. However, she succumbed to the virus two days later.

As the woman’s family members including her son had been in contact with her, they had to be quarantined, and therefore, could only see her final rites through a video call. Later, they realised that they had not removed her jewellery while admitting her in hospital.

A pair of diamond-studded ear tops with gold chains and a gold ring, all worth about Rs 5 lakh, were on the patient. Hospital authorities too noticed the jewellery on her person and that it was missing after her death.

On Saturday, the woman's son, who is still in quarantine, lodged a formal complaint with the Banjara Hills police through a representative.

Banjara Hills detective inspector D Ravi Kumar said, “A case has been registered. Nobody has been arrested yet. Inquiries are underway to find if the jewellery was taken away at the hospital or before performing her final rites.”