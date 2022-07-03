  
Nation Crime 03 Jul 2022 Etala kin get HC rel ...
Nation, Crime

Etala kin get HC relief in Jamuna Hatcheries case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jul 3, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2022, 12:56 am IST
The interim orders will prevail till August 1, 2022
Etala Rajender. (file/ facebook)
 Etala Rajender. (file/ facebook)

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the Etala family and a setback to the state government, the Telangana High Court issued interim orders to revenue officials not to interfere with the possession of land, structures and other establishments situated in 3 acres of land in Survey No. 130/A of Achampet Village, Masaipet mandal, Medak district, belonging to Jamuna Hatcheries, which is owned by former minister Etala Rajender‘s family members.

The interim orders will prevail till August 1, 2022. Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar issued the interim orders in a petition filed by Etala Nitin Reddy and Etala Jamuna, who requested the court to restrain any authority acting at the behest of the state government or on their own behalf from interfering in any manner whatsoever with their peaceful possession, use and enjoyment of their private property.

The petition was filed as the revenue authorities were handed over the land of Jamuna Hatcheries, stating that it was assigned land and they were being transferred illegally to other than original assignees.

However, after the perusal of the panchanamas placed before the court by the government, which clearly stated that the possession of the subject land was a matter of impugned order, the said land was handed over to the beneficiaries on June 29. The court also pointed that it was also relevant to note that in terms of Section 4A of the Act, 1977, any person aggrieved by any order passed by the mandal revenue officer and the Subsection (1) of Section 4 of the Act, 1977 may avail the remedy of appeal before the revenue divisional officer within 90 days. But in this case, even before the remedy of appeal was availed by Jamuna Hatcheries or other steps were taken, the state government claimed to have taken over the possession of the land.

Thus, it was observed that not only an order was passed in violation of principles of natural justice, but further steps were also shown to have been taken in undue haste.

In the circumstances, the court was of the view that pending further orders, the interests of the petitioners were required to be protected and safeguarded.

...
Tags: jamuna hatcheries, etala rajender land dispute, etala jamuna
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha being received by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister K T Rama Rao and congress leader Hanumantha Rao at Begumpet Airport. (By Arrangement)

Yashwant Sinha gets rousing welcome by TRS

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy interacting with Congress activists in the city. (Photo: Twitter)

Cong. leaders arrested ahead of Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Begumpet Airport. (By Arrangement)

Tight security at PM’s public meeting today; details of traffic diversions here

A health worker collects swab samples of residents for Covid-19 testing. (PTI)

Covid-19 cases start spreading to districts in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Pune police arrest Santosh Jadhav, shooter in singer Moosewala murder case

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Twitter)

One killed, 14 injured as police fire at Agnipath agitators in Secunderabad

Aspiring military recruits were seen protesting and demanding the abolition of the scheme by chanting slogans of “we want justice” about their enrolment. (DC Image)

Blast in Jammu, ahead of PM's visit; Ten militants killed

A security officer patrols near the site of an attack in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Prophet row: 2 killed, many critically injured as violence rocks Jharkhand's Ranchi

A policeman fires in the air to disperse people protesting over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, Friday. (PTI Photo)

Gangrape accused taken into in 3-day police custody

Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->