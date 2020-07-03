101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

628,205

1,037

Recovered

380,374

472

Deaths

18,241

16

Maharashtra1866261011728178 Tamil Nadu98392560211321 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat33999246011887 Uttar Pradesh2482517221735 West Bengal1981913037699 Rajasthan1878515043435 Telangana185709069275 Karnataka180168336272 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10914799478 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Crime 03 Jul 2020 India raises concern ...
Nation, Crime

India raises concern over Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC, IB

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2020, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2020, 2:11 pm IST
They said 14 Indians have been killed and 88 sustained injuries in more than 2,432 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations
A Border Security Force (BSF) person during a night patrol near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border. (Photo: PTI file)
 A Border Security Force (BSF) person during a night patrol near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border. (Photo: PTI file)

New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control and the International Border with an aim to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Friday.

They said 14 Indians have been killed and 88 sustained injuries in more than 2,432 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistani forces till June this year.

 

The unprovoked ceasefire violations are in contravention of the 2003 ceasefire understanding between the two countries, the sources said.

They said India has also conveyed its "strong concerns" at the continued support being extended by the Pakistani forces to cross border infiltration of terrorists, including by providing covering fire.

"We have registered our strong protest at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Boundary," said a source.

Despite these concerns having been shared, including through the channel of Director Generals Military Operations, the Pakistani forces have not stopped such activities, the sources said.

...
Tags: pakistan ceasefire violations, indo-pak international border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Coal miners have been on strike against privatisation of coal mining. (PTI)

Civil rights groups support coal miners' strike

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that community transmission of Coronavirus had not started in the State. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu health ministry rules out community transmission

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia at Raj Bhavan to attend swearing-in ceremony in Bhopal. PTI photo

Digvijaya reminds Scindia of hunting after Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai barb

The former BJP ally wondered why there is no peace in the newly-carved out Union Territory when there is a

Shiv Sena: Demonetisation, scrapping Article 370 failed to curb terror in Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

India entitled to compensation in Italian marines case, rules international tribunal

Photo of the two Italian marines, Sergeant Major Salvatore Girone (L) and Chief Master Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre (R), accused of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012. (AP Photo)

DK Shivakumar has an uphill task as Karnataka Congress chief

DK Shivakumar takes charge as Congress state unit president in an online event. (PTI photo)

Yogi in the line of fire after 8 UP cops killed in Kanpur encounter

Police and forensic team investigate the site of encounter in Kanpur. PTI photo

Denial of militants' burial irks Kashmiri families

Soldiers walk towards their vehicle after returning from a gun battle with militants in Srinagar. PTI photo

Tamil Nadu orders CBI probe into Thoothukudi custodial death

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham