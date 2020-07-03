101st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

628,205

1,037

Recovered

380,374

472

Deaths

18,241

16

Maharashtra1866261011728178 Tamil Nadu98392560211321 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat33999246011887 Uttar Pradesh2482517221735 West Bengal1981913037699 Rajasthan1878515043435 Telangana185709069275 Karnataka180168336272 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10914799478 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur12605790 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Nation Crime 03 Jul 2020 India entitled to co ...
Nation, Crime

India entitled to compensation in Italian marines case, rules international tribunal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jul 3, 2020, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2020, 1:21 pm IST
Tribunal decided that India is entitled to payment of compensation in connection with victims’ loss of life and material damage to property
Photo of the two Italian marines, Sergeant Major Salvatore Girone (L) and Chief Master Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre (R), accused of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012. (AP Photo)
 Photo of the two Italian marines, Sergeant Major Salvatore Girone (L) and Chief Master Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre (R), accused of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012. (AP Photo)

New Delhi: More than eight years after two Italian marines on board a ship had allegedly fired at and killed two Indian fishermen off the coast of Kerala on February 15, 2012, an international Arbitral Tribunal has held that the actions of the Italian military officers and their country Italy breached India’s freedom of navigation under international laws.

However, the Tribunal ruled that Indian courts cannot judge the marines as they enjoy immunity as State officials. The Tribunal decided that India is entitled to payment of compensation in connection with the victims’ loss of life, physical harm and material damage to property and rejected Italy’s claim to compensation for the detention of the Marines. In its reaction, India said it “has taken note of the Award and will be in touch with relevant entities on the matter”.

 

The Tribunal also held that the Parties to the case can consult with each other to reach an agreement on the amount of compensation due to India and also noted the “commitment expressed by Italy to resume its criminal investigation into the events of 15 February 2012”. The Arbitral Tribunal had been constituted under UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on June 26, 2015.

The two Italian marines--Latorre Massimiliano and Salvatore Girone -- on board a ship named Enrica Lexie, had been arrested by Indian authorities for allegedly killing two Indian fishermen off the coast of Kerala in 2012.

Italy had claimed the ship was in international waters and that only the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) should apply following which moved the international tribunal. According to news agency reports of the time, while Latorre returned to Italy in September 2014 following an order of the Supreme Court issued on health grounds, Girone was allowed to go back to Italy in May, 2016.

In a statement, the MEA said, “The Arbitral Tribunal constituted under Annex VII of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on 26 June 2015 on the request of Italy in respect of a dispute concerning the incident of 15 February 2012 involving Italian tanker “Enrica Lexie” and Indian fishing vessel “St. Antony” has transmitted its award. ... The Tribunal upheld the conduct of the Indian authorities with respect to the incident under the provisions of the UNCLOS. It held that the actions of the Italian military officers and, consequently, Italy breached India’s freedom of navigation under UNCLOS Article 87(1)(a) and 90.”

The MEA added, “The Tribunal observed that India and Italy had concurrent jurisdiction over the incident and a valid legal basis to institute criminal proceedings against the Marines. The Tribunal rejected Italy’s claim to compensation for the detention of the Marines. However, it found that the immunities enjoyed by the Marines as State officials operate as an exception to the jurisdiction of the Indian courts and, hence, preclude them to judge the Marines.”

New Delhi further said, “The Tribunal decided that India is entitled to payment of compensation in connection with loss of life, physical harm, material damage to property and moral harm suffered by the captain and other crew members of “St. Antony". 

The Tribunal also held that the Parties are invited to consult with each other with a view to reaching agreement on the amount of compensation due to India. The Tribunal also decided that it shall retain jurisdiction should either Party or both Parties wish to apply for a ruling from the Arbitral Tribunal in respect of the quantification of compensation due to India.”

India-Italy diplomatic ties had taken a severe hit after that incident in 2012. But three years ago, both nations had decided that ties would not be held hostage to this tragic episode.

...
Tags: italian marines, indian fishermen, kerala, international arbitral tribunal, italian military, india, freedom of navigation, international laws
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A Border Security Force (BSF) person during a night patrol near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border. (Photo: PTI file)

India raises concern over Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC, IB

Coal miners have been on strike against privatisation of coal mining. (PTI)

Civil rights groups support coal miners' strike

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that community transmission of Coronavirus had not started in the State. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu health ministry rules out community transmission

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia at Raj Bhavan to attend swearing-in ceremony in Bhopal. PTI photo

Digvijaya reminds Scindia of hunting after Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai barb



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

India raises concern over Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC, IB

A Border Security Force (BSF) person during a night patrol near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border. (Photo: PTI file)

DK Shivakumar has an uphill task as Karnataka Congress chief

DK Shivakumar takes charge as Congress state unit president in an online event. (PTI photo)

Yogi in the line of fire after 8 UP cops killed in Kanpur encounter

Police and forensic team investigate the site of encounter in Kanpur. PTI photo

Denial of militants' burial irks Kashmiri families

Soldiers walk towards their vehicle after returning from a gun battle with militants in Srinagar. PTI photo

Tamil Nadu orders CBI probe into Thoothukudi custodial death

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham