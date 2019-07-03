Watch: Kashmir school teacher threatens to ‘slaughter’ boy with axe

The police have registered a case after the undated video was shared on social media. People who are believed to have details on the incident are being questioned, a police spokesperson said. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @Faisal.Naqashbandi)

Srinagar: In a shocking video, it can be seen a boy shrieking as a man holds an axe over him, threatening to “slaughter” the child. The video was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. The man in the video is a teacher at a private school in north Kashmir's Handwara and the boy, his student.

The video shows the teacher threatening the boy if he does not mend his behaviour. The boy is seen crying in terror as he is pinned to the floor by the man. Other students can be seen seated on the floor around.

"Close your eyes. I am going to slaughter him," the teacher tells the other students in Kashmiri.

The police have registered a case after the undated video was shared widely on social media. People who are believed to have details on the incident are being questioned, a police spokesperson said.

"Today (Tuesday), a video was found circulating on social media, in which a young boy is seemingly held to the ground by a male person, who is holding an axe in another hand and threatening to assault him with it," the spokesperson said.

Locals and social media users have demanded stern action against the teacher after seeing the video.

"Is he a teacher or butcher? The child is so frightened, he could have died of shock alone. Mindless person," a person wrote on Facebook.