Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 03 Jul 2019 Tribal woman gangrap ...
Nation, Crime

Tribal woman gangraped in moving truck in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 3, 2019, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 3:02 pm IST
FIR was registered and all the accused have been arrested, said police.
The woman was returning home with her husband late on Monday night when the inicident happened. (Photo: Representational)
 The woman was returning home with her husband late on Monday night when the inicident happened. (Photo: Representational)

Bhopal: A tribal woman was allegedly gangraped in a moving truck by three men in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal late on Monday, Hindustan Times said.

On Tuesday, First Information Report (FIR) was registered and all the accused have been arrested, said police. The accused has been identified as a resident of Kolukhedi area in Bhopal.

 

According to police, the woman was returning home with her husband late on Monday night when the inicident happened. To reach their village in Sehore district, the couple took a lift in a truck in Khajuri area, Khajuri police station in-charge Upendra Bhati said.

“The truck was being driven by Shubham. The other two accused Bittu and Akash were also present in the truck. When they started sexually harassing the woman and her husband objected the accused stopped the truck and threw him out of the truck. Later, they raped the woman and dropped her in Bairagarh area of Bhopal,” Bhati said.

After woman reached her home she registered a complaint with the police  on Tuesday morning.

“The woman’s husband took the help of the police to search for his wife. When he didn’t find her, he returned home where he found his wife injured and badly. Later, a formal FIR was lodged,” he added.

...
Tags: tribal woman, crime against woman, rape
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Bihar Minister Shyam Rajak said it is a step to save the environment, which is in danger. (Photo: ANI)

Nitish govt distributes mangoes to MLAs, faces flak from RJD

On July 26, last year, the state assembly had passed a resolution to change the name to 'Bangla' from West Bengal. (Photo: File)

Centre refuses to change West Bengal's name to Bangla

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday admitted that the government is moving towards corporatisation of its production units, including Rae Bareli Modern Coach Factory and said that the move will offer jobs, bring investments and ensure growth. (Photo: ANI)

Corporatisation of railways' production units will bring jobs, investments: Goyal

Davinder Gill, Chetan Gill, Akber, Abdul Ghani, Ashfaq, Samaya Din, Ramaveshwas and Ravind were detained under preventive detention orders issued by the magistrate of Poonch, said the police. (Representative Image)

8 drug peddlers detained in J&K's Poonch district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spectacular fall of India’s ‘dosa king’: Saravana Bhavan’s owner gets life sentence

In 1981, having opened a grocer’s shop in Chennai -- then known as Madras -- he took the brave step of opening his first restaurant at a time when eating out was unusual for most Indians. (Photo: AFP)
 

Thane: Woman delivers baby at Dombivli railway station

Woman's family thanked the railway authorities, doctors and other staff for rendering timely assistance. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain proposes her and the actress has this reply

Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Tata Harrier test mule, upcoming 7-seater spotted; could they be automatic variants?

The SUV is currently powered by the 140PS version of Fiat’s 2.0-litre diesel engine.
 

Baby rhino tries to wake its dead mother killed by poachers, see video

It shows the mother rhino lying on the ground, lifeless, while her baby tries to wake her up desperately - at one point even trying to suckle her. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Match-winning lady: Anand Mahindra offers to sponsor tickets of 87-yr-old cricket fan

Virat Kohli was seen having a conversation with her after India's victory. (Photo: Virat Kohli | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

8 drug peddlers detained in J&K's Poonch district

Davinder Gill, Chetan Gill, Akber, Abdul Ghani, Ashfaq, Samaya Din, Ramaveshwas and Ravind were detained under preventive detention orders issued by the magistrate of Poonch, said the police. (Representative Image)

Watch: Kashmir school teacher threatens to ‘slaughter’ boy with axe

The police have registered a case after the undated video was shared on social media. People who are believed to have details on the incident are being questioned, a police spokesperson said. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @Faisal.Naqashbandi)

19-year-old woman’s body found stuck between high-rise buildings at 120 feet in Noida

Officials from the local police station said so far it could not be ascertained how the body ended up being there and a probe is on. (Photo: Twitter/ @noidapolice)

Kollam: Youth held for murder attempt

The girl who was seriously injured was first taken to the taluk hospital in Sasthamkotta and later to the MCH. The arrested will be produced before the court on Wednesday. (Representational Images)

Delhi: Tired of quarreling, man kills his two wives

A police team went to his native place in Bihar where a series of raids were conducted. (photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham