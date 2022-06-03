Nation Crime 03 Jun 2022 Hyderabad: Minor gan ...
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Minor gang-raped in moving car while returning home from pub

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jun 3, 2022, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2022, 2:13 pm IST
The accused, including an MLA's kin, had taken advantage of the survivor based on the pretext of offering her a ride home from the pub
The survivor managed to escape from the accused and informed her parents, who then lodged a complaint with the city police. (DC file photo)
 The survivor managed to escape from the accused and informed her parents, who then lodged a complaint with the city police. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped in a moving car in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, while she was returning home from a party in a pub a few days ago. Hyderabad West Zone police had earlier registered a case of "outrage of modesty" based on the survivor's family's complaint, but have now altered the charges to gang-rape.

The accused, including an MLA's kin, had taken advantage of the survivor based on the pretext of offering her a ride home from the pub. 

 

The survivor managed to escape from the accused and informed her parents, who then lodged a complaint with the city police.

Officials say that police have started identifying the accused, as well as are collecting CCTV footage from the pub for investigation.

...
Tags: gang rape, hyderabad gang rape
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The bus allegedly had a head-on collision with a tempo trax heading from the opposite route and had leakage from the fuel tank, which caused fire, sources said. (Image by Arrangement)

7 charred to death in private bus mishap near Karnataka's Kalaburagi

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing, at a school in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

India's COVID tally crosses 4,000-mark after nearly 3 months

According to data obtained from the finance department, the state government earned Rs 2,392 crore through the registration of agriculture and non-agriculture lands in April and May of which Rs 1,192 crore was generated in April and Rs 1,200 crore in May. (DC FIle)

Relief for TS treasury via excise, stamps

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy during an event organised to celebrate the Telangana Formation Day, at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Shah: KCR must speak the truth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kashmir target killings: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam

People from the Kashmiri Pandit community block Srinagar-Budgam road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)

Disha encounter was fake, says SC panel

The Supreme Court of India (AFP)

Former AAP councillor gets jail term for attacking HUDA anti-encroachment team

The court has imposed Rs 10,000 fine on all 10 women, including former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Nisha Singh and Rs 20,000 on the others. (Image: Twitter)

Homes razed after mob in Assam sets police station afire

Batadrava police station set on fire on Saturday (PTI)

Road projects pose threat to environment

Sources say value of the spoil being unearthed illegally in the two districts is more than Rs.200 crore per year. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->