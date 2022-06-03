Hyderabad: Minor gang-raped in moving car while returning home from pub

The survivor managed to escape from the accused and informed her parents, who then lodged a complaint with the city police. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped in a moving car in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, while she was returning home from a party in a pub a few days ago. Hyderabad West Zone police had earlier registered a case of "outrage of modesty" based on the survivor's family's complaint, but have now altered the charges to gang-rape.

The accused, including an MLA's kin, had taken advantage of the survivor based on the pretext of offering her a ride home from the pub.

The survivor managed to escape from the accused and informed her parents, who then lodged a complaint with the city police.

Officials say that police have started identifying the accused, as well as are collecting CCTV footage from the pub for investigation.