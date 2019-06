New Delhi: Special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court directed BJP MP-elect Pragya Thakur to appear before the court at least once a week. She is one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case.

Pragya Thakur had submitted a plea to the NIA court, seeking expemption from attending the 2008 Malegaon case proceedings from June 3-7. The NIA court rejected the plea and has directed her to be present at least once a week.