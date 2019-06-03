Cricket World Cup 2019

Hyderabad: Friends beat 22-year-old man to death

Published Jun 3, 2019, 3:04 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 4:24 am IST
Uppal police identified the victim as M. Prasad, 22, a resident of KCR Nagar, Ramanthapur.
Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was killed by a group of friends outside a bar in Uppal early on Sunday. One Naresh Goud, a resident of Srinagar Colony, alerted the Uppal police of the murder.

Uppal police identified the victim as M. Prasad, 22, a resident of KCR Nagar, Ramanthapur. He was beaten to death using sticks and boulders. Prasad, a native of Nalgonda district, along with his parents and two brothers, had shifted to the city around three years ago and was working in a private firm.

 

Police found that in January Prasad’s father Yadagiri had lodged a complaint against two persons, Nagaraju and Ramesh, for allegedly attacking him outside the house. Prasad had apparently got into disputes with the other youths in the locality, which had led to the incident.

Around 2 am on Sunday, Prasad’s friends asked him to meet them outside a local bar.

“A loud quarrel ensued, which woke Naresh Goud, a resident living in a nearby building, who scolded them and asked them to leave and then went back to bed. When he woke up around 5.30 am and looked down from his balcony, he found Prasad lying dead in a pool of blood,” the Uppal police said.

Prasad’s parents suspect the involvement of six persons, likely more, in the murder. A special team has been deployed to nab the suspects.

“The investigation is underway, but no one has been taken into custody yet,” police said.

