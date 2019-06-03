Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Crime

39-yr-old migrant labourer rapes minor in Punjab, beaten to death by mob

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 10:49 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 10:49 am IST
The incident occurred in Dinesh Nagar area under Ramamandi Police Station limits.
The victim allegedly hails from Nepal and is undergoing treatment at a city hospital, while the accused hailed from Bihar. (Representational Image)
 The victim allegedly hails from Nepal and is undergoing treatment at a city hospital, while the accused hailed from Bihar. (Representational Image)

Jalandhar: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 39-year-old migrant labourer, who was later caught by the locals and beaten to death here on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Dinesh Nagar area under Ramamandi Police Station limits.

 

The victim allegedly hails from Nepal and is undergoing treatment at a city hospital, while the accused hailed from Bihar. The accused lived in the neighbourhood of the victim's family.

"The police reached at the spot found the accused seriously injured and unconscious. They took him to the Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," said police official.

A case has been registered under POCSO Act and further investigation is underway.

...
Tags: minor raped, crime, rape, pocso act
Location: India, Punjab


