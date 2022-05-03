Nation Crime 03 May 2022 Post-CMR paddy scam, ...
Nation, Crime

Post-CMR paddy scam, officials step up vigil, raid rice mills

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published May 3, 2022, 1:33 am IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 7:40 am IST
At Laxminarasimha rice mill, officials found around 21,100 quintals of the 91,258 quintals of paddy that was supplied by CSD had disappeared
They raided several mills in Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Sircilla and Jagtial districts, as part of the exercise. (Representational image)
 They raided several mills in Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Sircilla and Jagtial districts, as part of the exercise. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Following the custom milling rice (CMR) paddy scam running into crores that was exposed and traced to Laxminarasimha Industries rice mill in Pusala village of Sultanabad mandal, officials from the civil supplies department on Monday stepped up vigil to prevent such irregularities in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

They raided several mills in Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Sircilla and Jagtial districts, as part of the exercise.

 

At Laxminarasimha Industries rice mill, officials found that around 21,100 quintals of the 91,258 quintals of paddy that was supplied by the civil supplies department, and valued at Rs 5.95 crore, had disappeared.

Instead of maintaining the mandated levy and handing over the stock to FCI, the miller sold it in the open market. Civil supplies officials approached the police demanding a criminal case against the mill owners.

Officials checked the records in the rice mills, particularly regarding the quantity of rice acquired under CMR and how much of it was handed over to FCI. They also looked into the genuineness of the stock records maintained by the rice millers.

 

...
Tags: custom milling rice, paddy scam, mills in peddapalli karimnagar sircilla jagtial districts raided, fci stock
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Ruckus in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area (ANI)

Clashes hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; CM calls for peace

Political strategist Prashant Kishor — DC file image

TRS to mark 8-yrs of KCR as CM with massive outreach programme

Around three days back he informed his neighbours in the labour colony that the family was going to Tirupati. However, the chit company members received a shock on Monday when some of them received IP notices from Venkateshwarlu. — Representational image/DC

Chit fund owner vanishes with Rs 30 crore booty

The Qurrah was conducted by Ghouse Lafen, chairman of the state Haj committee in the presence of Md Imtiaz, principal secretary to the Minority Welfare department. — Representational image/PTI

1,201 pilgrims for Haj from Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Patiala clashes: Key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested

: A policeman fires in air to maintain law after a clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, (PTI Photo)

40 Chinese booked by Mumbai EOW for fraudulently becoming directors of Indian firms

Among the 60 foreigners against whom the cases are filed, 40 are from China and the rest from Singapore, the UK, Taiwan, the USA, Cyprus, the UAE, and South Korea. (Representational Image/File)

SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra (PTI file image)

Mob goes on rampage in Karnataka's Hubballi over social media post

A security personnel stands next to a damaged vehicle after incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening, in Hubballi district, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI)

Ashish Mishra surrenders in Lakhimpur court

Ashish Mishra. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->