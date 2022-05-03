Post-CMR paddy scam, officials step up vigil, raid rice mills

They raided several mills in Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Sircilla and Jagtial districts, as part of the exercise. (Representational image)

Karimnagar: Following the custom milling rice (CMR) paddy scam running into crores that was exposed and traced to Laxminarasimha Industries rice mill in Pusala village of Sultanabad mandal, officials from the civil supplies department on Monday stepped up vigil to prevent such irregularities in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

At Laxminarasimha Industries rice mill, officials found that around 21,100 quintals of the 91,258 quintals of paddy that was supplied by the civil supplies department, and valued at Rs 5.95 crore, had disappeared.

Instead of maintaining the mandated levy and handing over the stock to FCI, the miller sold it in the open market. Civil supplies officials approached the police demanding a criminal case against the mill owners.

Officials checked the records in the rice mills, particularly regarding the quantity of rice acquired under CMR and how much of it was handed over to FCI. They also looked into the genuineness of the stock records maintained by the rice millers.