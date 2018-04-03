Retired RTC employee rapes 6-year-old class 1 girl, arrested

The girl, still shaken by the assault, narrated the incident to her mother who approached the police and lodged a complaint against the former RTC employee.

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old retired RTC employee was arrested by Gopalapuram police on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

“The man, identified as Ashok, is a resident in Gopalapuram locality,” the police said.

The retired RTC employee resides there with his family, who were not home when he called the six-year-old to his place.

“The girl was playing in front of his house when he gestured her to come in and touched her inappropriately,” police inspector of Gopalapuram Sridhar said.

“Based on a complaint given by the child’s mother, we booked him under Section 354 (sexual assault) of the IPC and also under relevant Sections of the PoCSO Act and arrested him,” the police official said.