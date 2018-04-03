search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Retired RTC employee rapes 6-year-old class 1 girl, arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 3, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 1:27 am IST
The retired RTC employee resides there with his family, who were not home when he called the six-year-old to his place.
The girl, still shaken by the assault, narrated the incident to her mother who approached the police and lodged a complaint against the former RTC employee.
 The girl, still shaken by the assault, narrated the incident to her mother who approached the police and lodged a complaint against the former RTC employee.

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old retired RTC employee was arrested by Gopalapuram police on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl. 

“The man, identified as Ashok, is a resident in Gopalapuram locality,” the police said.

 

The retired RTC employee resides there with his family, who were not home when he called the six-year-old to his place. 

“The girl was playing in front of his house when he gestured her to come in and touched her inappropriately,” police inspector of Gopalapuram Sridhar said.

The girl, still shaken by the assault, narrated the incident to her mother who approached the police and lodged a complaint against the former RTC employee.

“Based on a complaint given by the child’s mother, we booked him under Section 354 (sexual assault) of the IPC and also under relevant Sections of the PoCSO Act and arrested him,” the police official said.

Tags: rtc employees, gopalapuram police, sexually assault
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: 7 years after winning Cricket World Cup, MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan award

Exactly seven years after lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an unforgettable six, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award, dressed in an army uniform. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
 

India imposes 10 per cent tax on import of key smartphone components

Populated PCBs account for roughly half of a typical smartphone’s cost.
 

Mi A2 leak confirms 5.99-inch 18:9 display, 20MP cameras

Expected Mi A2 with dual cameras (Photo:TENNA)
 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit. (Photo: Pexels)
 

68-year-old claims eating only dark chocolate and grapes helped cure his diabetes

A compound found in cocoa is known to trigger secretion of the hormone insulin (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Petty tiffs, deadly end

Trivial disputes between young people escalate into murder and stabbings at unprecedented rate. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Man stabbed over chicken curry

In a fit of rage, he pulled out a dagger and stabbed Anwar in the stomach.

Bengaluru: EC officials seize cookers, sarees, sewing machines

All the pressure cookers and saree packets had the image of RR Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna. According to a complaint by the sector magistrate, the goodies were meant to be distributed to woo voters of RR Nagar constituency.

Bengaluru: Retired woman tahsildar commits suicide

The Basaveshwar Nagar police rushed to the spot, broke open the door and found Nagaratnamma hanging from the ceiling.

1 killed, 2 hurt in Outer Ring Road mishap

Around two kilometres before the exit, Kiran lost control and rammed his car into a DCM van in front of the car. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham