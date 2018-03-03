Bengaluru assault case: We discharged Vidwath on Wednesday, say doctors

Bengaluru: Doctors at Mallya Hospital who were treating 24-year-old Vidwath for injuries sustained when he was beaten up by Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of Shanthinagar MLA N.A. Haris, spoke out on Friday, stating unequivocally that there was no question of the young man being “injured and unable to speak”.

“Someone needs to lay these rumours to rest, “ said Dr Anand K., his treating doctor and consulting plastic surgeon at Mallya Hospital. “I don't know from where people are getting such news about him being still not well and having chest complications and other issues. I have given him a fit to be discharged certificate on Wednesday at 11.30 am. Which means that there are no further complications,” Dr Anand said emphatically.

Elaborating further on the reason behind Vidwath staying there for so long, he said, “The patient is staying there on his own will and there is no need at all. He was fit to go home on Wednesday itself.” “I am not going to say or release a certificate as that would be ethically wrong,” he said.

“And it is not just me, every doctor involved in his case has given their opinion, including orthopaedic, cardiac surgeon and ophthalmologist. No good doctor wants to be sued by giving fake certificates or holding a patient at the hospital for more than it is intended,” he said. Also, the doctor adds, that after he has been given the discharge certificate it is almost as he is discharged and he is not going to assess his vitals anymore.

The doctor maintained what he said while speaking to Deccan Chronicle a few days ago. “Vidwath has recovered remarkably and is absolutely fine. All his parameters are good and he can eat, drink, talk. There has been a 98% overall improvement in his condition and the tablets have also been reduced to only one (for pain, if needed),” said Dr Anand on Tuesday night, adding that he is fit for discharge.

The doctor, however, did not want to elaborate further on the issue of being pressurised. “As doctors, we have done our duty, done our best,” he said.