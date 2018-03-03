search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

84 sanders smugglers from Tamil Nadu arrested near Tirupati

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2018, 1:37 am IST
He had received similar tip-offs twice in the previous month, but the team had not been able to track down the vehicles.
It was found that there were 84 smugglers in all. (Representational image)
 It was found that there were 84 smugglers in all. (Representational image)

Tirupati: The red sanders anti-smuggling task force of Andhra Pradesh arrested 84 men from Tamil Nadu just as they were about to enter the forest at the Anjaneyapuram check post, near Tirupati, on Friday. They were travelling inside a closed truck, like cattle. 

Ashok Kumar, the sub-inspector of the task force, had received information that over 50 smugglers were about to start from Arcot, near Vellore, in a truck bearing vehicle number AP 04 W 3877. He had received similar tip-offs twice in the previous month, but the team had not been able to track down the vehicles.

 

On Friday, Mr Kumar divided his team into four groups and posted them at Gajulamandyam Circle, Renigunta Circle, Karakambadi Bridge and the Anj-aneyapuram check post. The group at the check post caught sight of the truck with the expected number. Their suspicions that it contained smugglers were confirmed when they saw that the truck was covered with a white mat. 

The group followed the truck and alerted the other groups. In a dramatic climax, all the vehicles of the task force cornered the truck and blocked its path. When officers took off the mat covering the truck, they saw that there were over 80 men under it. 

The truck was taken to the task force office in Kapilteertham. It was found that there were 84 smugglers in all. Upon questioning, they revealed that the kingpin of their network had offered Rs 600 per kg of red sanders. When they w-ere caught, the driver had been awaiting instructions from the kingpin regarding the location at which the smugglers were to be dropped off. Two of the smugglers were found to be students completing their M.Com and MCA respectively.

The Task Force police recorded the details of the men and granted them station bail with sureties. The arrest was considered preventative and station bail was granted as the men were caught before the crime was committed. This has been the Task Force’s largest catch. Previously, they had arrested a maximum of 13 persons in a single episode.

Tags: ashok kumar, tirupati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pakistani boy's jaw-dropping bowling stuns 'Sultan ka Swing' Wasim Akram

After seeing the video, Akram showered praises on the kid on Twitter and called him a 'serious talent'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats iPhone X and Pixel 2 in the DxOMark

Galaxy S9 camera sports a 12MP main camera with a 1/2.55-inch sensor and f/1.5 / f/2.4 variable aperture lens.
 

Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to help celebrate wedding

The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what can make your fried eggs healthier

Some people avoid using olive oil as the oil has a savoury flavour that can absorb into the eggs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man with terminal penis cancer may lose his manhood

He has undergone five operations, nine rounds of radiotherapy and two bouts of chemotherapy - but all have proved unsuccessful. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Chennai: 18-year-old ITI student killed in mishap

Jayachandran was killed on the spot while Manikandan is undergoing treatment at Kancheepuram government hospital. (Representational Image)

Man posing as policeman takes bribe, held in Chennai

Police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old impostor who posed as a policeman and collected bribe from several vendors across the city.

Chennai: 4-year-old student dies after falling into tank

The septice tank that remained open due to school’s negligence. (Photo:DC)

School employee arrested for molesting 6-year-old boy in Bengaluru

The accused was arrested after the boy’s father filed a complaint with the police. (Representational image)

Man stabbed 50 times, beaten with rods in Delhi for protesting Holi hooliganism

CCTV footage shows 10 bikes with two men on each rush in one after the other and surround Ashish, who had just stepped out of the gym, then stab him repeatedly. (Photo: NDTV screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham