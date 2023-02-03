27 child trafficking victims rescued from Danapur Exp train, six traffickers caught

Secunderabad divisional security commissioner, Dibasmita C Banerjee, alerted RPF Kazipet and Warangal teams to conduct a thorough inspection of the passengers travelling in the Danapur Express train from Balharasha to Secunderabad in the late hours on Wednesday. (Representational DC Image)

WARANGAL: The Kazipet Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended six traffickers and rescued 27 child trafficking victims from their possession in a raid on the Danapur Express at Kazipet in Hanamkonda district, while the train on its way from Danapur to Secunderabad.

“Receiving an alert from Secunderabad divisional security commissioner Dibasmita C Banerjee that child trafficking was taking place in Danapur Express train, the RPF Kazipet and Warangal teams conducted a thorough inspection of the passengers travelling in the train from Balharasha to Secunderabad in the late hours on Wednesday,” a railway release said.

Based on information regarding the seat and coach numbers, a thorough secret surveillance inspection was carried out on the suspected coaches. Six traffickers were caught. They belonged to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The RPF rescued 27 children from trafficking, the release said.

The statements of the children were recorded after the train reached Secunderabad railway station, the release added.