Nation Crime 03 Feb 2020 Bengal women teacher ...
Nation, Crime

Bengal women teacher tied with ropes, dragged, thrashed by TMC leader

ANI
Published Feb 3, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
The district TMC leadership has expelled Sarkar, who is accused of being a part of the group which assaulted the teacher.
A primary school teacher has registered a police complaint against five people who allegedly assaulted her after she protested their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. (Photo: ANI)
 A primary school teacher has registered a police complaint against five people who allegedly assaulted her after she protested their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. (Photo: ANI)

South Dinajpur: A primary school teacher has registered a police complaint against five people who allegedly assaulted her after she protested their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district.

The teacher from Gangrampur of the district was tied with a rope, dragged and beaten up by a group of people, allegedly including a local TMC leader Amal Sarkar, after she protested against their bid.

 

An investigation into the matter is underway.

The district TMC leadership has expelled Sarkar, who is accused of being a part of the group which assaulted the teacher.

...
Tags: west bengal, tmc, land dispute, teacher, assault
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

The patient who was first tested positive for coronavirus is currently hospitalised in Thrissur. File Photo

Kerala's third coronavirus case confirmed in Kasargod

Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Monday condemned BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark on Mahatma Gandhi and termed him as

Cong condemns Hedge's 'drama' remark on Gandhi; BJP distanced itself from statement

Medics screen Indians after they were brought home by an Air India aircraft from China’s coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan, at the airport in New Delhi. PTI photo

Coronavirus patients in Kerala recuperating, 3 held for spreading fake news

After firing incidents in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia area of Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh on Monday said that

'Our youth fired in confusion': BJP MP on Jamia, Shaheen Bagh shooting incidents



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tihar jail to approach Delhi court seeking new date for Nirbhaya convicts' execution

Tihar Jail authorities will approach a Delhi court, seeking a new date for the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, an official said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

President Ram Nath Kovind rejects second Nirbhaya convict's mercy plea

The President had, on January 17, rejected the mercy petition of another convict -- Mukesh Singh -- in the matter. File Photo

Farrukhabad captor's wife stoned to death after hostage crisis ends

IG Mohit Aggrawal addresses the media in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. ANI photo

Social media videos radicalised Jamia shooter: Delhi Police

Representational image

Nirbhaya's mother slams convicts for mocking the law, hopes for timely execution

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi (ANI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham