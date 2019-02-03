search on deccanchronicle.com
Coimbatore: Bus crew sexually abuse minor in school bus, jailed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANANTH MATHIVANAN
Published Feb 3, 2019, 3:00 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2019, 3:14 am IST
The two alleged offenders had taken to the crime recently in the evening hours after dropping the other students.
 Acting on the complaint, police arrested the two persons under the 'Pocso (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. They were produced in court for remand. (Representational Image)

Coimbatore: Two persons were imprisoned for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl studying LKG near Karamadai here in the outskirts of the city.

Police said, a bus driver of a private school in Karamadai along with his assistant were recently arrested under the 'Pocso Act' and were imprisoned after being produced at court for sexually abusing the minor girl.

 

The incident came to light after the girl had told her parents that the driver of the school bus, Govinda Raj, (37), and his assistant, Arumugam (55), made her faint inside the bus before dropping her home, while returning from school.

The two alleged offenders had taken to the crime recently in the evening hours after dropping the other students. They had held back the child inside the bus saying that she would be dropped last.

Then, by injecting the child with sedatives, the two had sexually abused the child while she was in a sub-conscious state. On reaching home, the child narrated the ordeal to her parents. The shocked parents rushed her to a nearby hospital and lodged a complaint at the Thudiyaloor police station.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the two persons under the 'Pocso (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. They were produced in court for remand. 

