Congress MLA Hemant Katare booked for rape in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Congress MLA Hemant Katare, a loyalist of party’s heavyweight and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, has been booked for rape and illegal confinement of a girl following a complaint by the alleged victim.

The development comes in the wake of the seizure of the mobile phone of the legislator on late Thursday night.

The alleged victim, who is currently in judicial custody for allegedly trying to blackmail the legislator, lodged the complaint at the women’s police station.

“The legislator’s phone, that was seized, established his link with the alleged victim,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

“I have been raped many times by the MLA. I have also been raped in a running car in Bhopal,” the girl alleged, also accusing a woman police officer of framing her in a false case.

This development is a culmination of an issue that surfaced earlier when the alleged victim, a journalism student, was seen in a video accusing the Congress leader of sexually exploiting her.