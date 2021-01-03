Nation Crime 03 Jan 2021 Six police teams for ...
Six police teams formed to probe Lord Vigneswara temple incident

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 3, 2021, 7:31 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2021, 11:11 am IST
Several political parties and Hindu organizations took up agitations in protest against the incident
The vandalised idol of Lord Subrahmanyeswara. (Image credit: Twitter)
 The vandalised idol of Lord Subrahmanyeswara. (Image credit: Twitter)

Rajamahendravaram: As many as six police teams have been formed led by the Central Zone DSP J.V. Santhosh to nab persons who damaged the Lord Subrahmanyeswara Swamy idol at Lord Vigneswara Temple in Sriramnagar. The CIs of Korukonda, Rajanagaram and Prakash Nagar are leading the teams under the supervision of the DSP. According to sources, CC footage pictures were not clear about those using the route. It is said that the police are observing the calls from nearby the cell tower. The Three Town CI Durga Prasad said all efforts are being made to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, several political parties and Hindu organizations took up agitations in protest against the incident. Bharatiya Janata Party district leaders and activists staged dharna in front of the Sub-Collector’s office here demanding the resignation of the Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas as after he assumed charge attacks on temples had increased.

 

BJP state Vice-President Relangi Sridevi said that after YSRC came to power, there has no protection for temples. She said that the government had failed to nab the accused in the chariot incident at Antarvedi and those responsible for the Ramatheertham incident. The party’s  Rajamahendravaram parliamentary district president Parimi Radhakrishna said that the BJP would launch a massive agitation and continue till the government puts an end to such acts.

Meanwhile, TD leaders lashed out at the YSRC government for attacks on temples. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, along with the party’s district president K.S. Jawahar, former MLAs Adireddy Appa Rao, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Pendurthi Venkatesh and others visited the Lord Vigneswara Swamy temple to see the damage.

 

Buchaiah Chowdary said that after YSRC came to power, there were 126 attacks on temples and the government could not arrest even one accused Jawahar said that there was no protection for gods in Jagan’s rule.

Meanwhile, MP Margani Bharat alleged that unable to digest the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s growing image and goodwill, the Telugu Desam and other anti-social elements were encouraging such attacks to defame the government. He said that when Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing various welfare schemes to improve the condition of the poor, anti-social elements were creating disturbances to divert the attention of the people from the development activities. He visited the Lord Subrahmaneyswara Swamy temple.

 

...
