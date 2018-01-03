search on deccanchronicle.com
Chittoor: Mother denies son money to buy alcohol, strangled to death

Published Jan 3, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 2:16 am IST
A case was registered following a complaint from Bellamma’s daughter. The body is shifted for a post-mortem.
TIRUPATI: A 29-year-old youth killed his mother after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Sivuni Kuppam in Chittoor district on Monday.

J. Subramanyam, who is a habitual drinker, has been staying alone in the neighbouring village after his wife left him. Subramanyam used to fight with his mother, J. Bellamma, 50, regularly, demanding money to buy alcohol. 

 

On Monday, Subramanyam went to his mother and started pestering her for money to buy alcohol. Later, while she was sleeping, he tied a blanket around her neck and killed her. The incident came out after Bellamma’s daughter visited the house on Tuesday morning.

Bellamma has two sons and a daughter and owns 1.5 acres of agriculture land. A month ago, she had given Rs 50,000 to her younger son to help him buy an autorickshaw. Angry at this, Subramanyam also started asking for money and registration of the property in his name.

