State and central agencies to launch united fight against drug traffickers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 3, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat said that a synergy of all agencies will help in combating other crimes. (Photo: Pixabay)
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police on Friday held a multi-agency stakeholder meeting to stimulate a comprehensive multi-level approach to combat drug-trafficking and ensure better coordination among central and state agencies. Officials from ED, NCB, DRI, GST, FRRO and state excise, drugs control administration and counter intelligence wings participated in the meeting.

City police commissioner C.V. Anand underscored the urgent need for a joint approach operational responses as drug consignments, including raw substances, originating from various parts of the world were entering the country through sea, air and land borders.

Hyderabad's narcotics enforcement wing apprised about enforcement, education and rehabilitation measures initiated by them. They flagged several operational hindrances and loopholes that are exploited by the traffickers, especially foreign nationals staying illegally.

Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat said that a synergy of all agencies will help in combating other crimes.

They are leveraging technology  and updating databases to keep a strict tab on perpetrators, who use fake passports and blend in high density areas in metropolitan cities, said Sai Chaitanya Kumar, SP counter intelligence.

K. Vinay Kumar, additional director DRI, said that they will extend all possible help with regard to sharing intelligence and patterns of transportation. FRRO officials also assured to share details of those who overstay and liaise with the city police to provide guidance in the deportation process.

