Case against music composer Devi Sri Prasad for hurting sentiments of Hindus

HYDERABAD: The Cybercrime wing of Hyderabad city police registered a case against music composer Devi Sri Prasad, in connection with his latest musical 'O pari'.

The complainant alleged that the composer used devotional chants in the song, which had women dancing in obscene clothing. The over four minute video song released on YouTube has over 20 million views already.

KVM Prasad ACP Cybercrimes said a case has been registered against the music composer under section 153A of the IPC and the investigation has begun.

The song was released on YouTube a few days ago and since then, has been trending. Taking objection to the usage of devotional chants in the song, the complainant Karate Kalyani lodged a complaint saying the song has hurt the sentiments of Hindu community.

While seeking legal action against Devi Sri Prasad, she also demanded an unconditional apology from him for hurting their sentiments.