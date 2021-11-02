Nation Crime 02 Nov 2021 Two-year-old sexuall ...
Nation, Crime

Two-year-old sexually assaulted in Mangaluru's Hoigebazar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 2, 2021, 10:59 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 10:59 am IST
The accused, identified as Chandan, works as a laborer in the fish processing unit in the area
The family of the victim hails from Bihar and work as laborers at the same fish processing unit. (Representational Image)
 The family of the victim hails from Bihar and work as laborers at the same fish processing unit. (Representational Image)

Mangaluru: In a horrific incident, a two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Mangaluru's Hoigebazar area on Sunday. The incident came to light on Tuesday, after which the police nabbed the accused.

The accused, identified as Chandan, works as a laborer in the fish processing unit in the area and was arrested under POCSO Act.

 

The family of the victim hails from Bihar and work as laborers at the same fish processing unit, where around 70-80 employees from Bihar work.

The laborers usually leave their children in a room near their workplace during work hours and pick them home after duty.

On Sunday too, the parents had left the child in the room and went for duty. In the evening when they returned, they could not find their daughter.
They searched for the child and finally found her around 9 pm in a saltwater tank which was used to store the fish.

The unconcious child was taken to a private hospital where they sent the child to a government hospital.

 

The doctors found that the child was sexually assaulted and informed the police, who then began an investigation, later arresting the accused.

"The child is under treatment. Her condition is better," Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters.

...
Tags: mangaluru police
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (PTI Photo)

IT dept attaches properties worth Rs 1,000 cr allegedly belonging to Ajit Pawar

Beneficiaries wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a three-day vaccination camp organised in the Muslim populated area of Mumbra in Thane. (Photo: PTI/File)

Centre's vaccination scheme has created 2 classes of citizens in India: Kerala HC

Election Commission logo

Bypolls: Election Commission bans victory procession

YSRCP candidate Dasari Sudha with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC file image)

Dasari Sudha of YSR Congress wins Badvel assembly seat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Multi Agency Group to monitor investigations in Pandora Papers case

Names of more than 300 wealthy Indians, including business people, figure in the 'Pandora Papers' that have uncovered financial assets of rich individuals across the world. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Kashmiri students attacked at Punjab college post-Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup match

Following the incident, the Kashmiri students reportedly uploaded a video on social media alleging that their rooms were vandalised by a group of students hailing from Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

Two J&K scribes detained, sent to jail on 2-day remand

Dar’s family said that he had received a phone call at around 4 pm on October 8 asking him to report to the Sadder Police Station, Anantnag. Shah was picked from his home in Sheerpora area of the district on October 12 by the police, his brother Imran Shah said. — Representational image/By arrangement

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)

WhatsApp chats no proof to show accused supplied drugs to Aryan Khan, court says

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->