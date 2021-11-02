Two-year-old sexually assaulted in Mangaluru's Hoigebazar

The family of the victim hails from Bihar and work as laborers at the same fish processing unit. (Representational Image)

Mangaluru: In a horrific incident, a two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Mangaluru's Hoigebazar area on Sunday. The incident came to light on Tuesday, after which the police nabbed the accused.

The accused, identified as Chandan, works as a laborer in the fish processing unit in the area and was arrested under POCSO Act.

The family of the victim hails from Bihar and work as laborers at the same fish processing unit, where around 70-80 employees from Bihar work.

The laborers usually leave their children in a room near their workplace during work hours and pick them home after duty.

On Sunday too, the parents had left the child in the room and went for duty. In the evening when they returned, they could not find their daughter.

They searched for the child and finally found her around 9 pm in a saltwater tank which was used to store the fish.

The unconcious child was taken to a private hospital where they sent the child to a government hospital.

The doctors found that the child was sexually assaulted and informed the police, who then began an investigation, later arresting the accused.

"The child is under treatment. Her condition is better," Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters.