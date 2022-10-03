  
Nation Crime 02 Oct 2022 LeT-linked ultra, tw ...
Nation, Crime

LeT-linked ultra, two aides held in Hyderabad for planning terror attacks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 3, 2022, 1:48 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2022, 7:36 am IST
The trio was arrested for allegedly planning to carry out terror activities in the city. (Photo: By arrangement)
 The trio was arrested for allegedly planning to carry out terror activities in the city. (Photo: By arrangement)

HYDERABAD: A 39-year-old man, Abdul Zahed, who was previously linked with terror activities, was arrested along with two of his associates for allegedly planning to carry out terror activities in the city.

The police, who were tipped off on his whereabouts, said that Zahed was in contact with conduits of Pakistan ISI and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT), and conspired to carry out terror attacks, mostly as a lone wolf, in the city. Zahed was arrested along with Mohammed Sameeuddin and Maaz Hasan Farooq in Malakpet, and four hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, Zahed had a hand in several past attacks in Hyderabad, particularly the attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Task Force office at Begumpet in 2005.

The police identified Zahed’s contacts as Farhatullah Ghori, Siddique Bin Osman and Abdul Majeed, all natives of Hyderabad, who are in Pakistan and working for the ISI.

They are wanted for recruiting local youth and radicalising them to execute terror attacks, including a blast near the Dilsukhnagar Sai Baba temple in 2002, the Ghatkopar bus blast, and attempting to cause blasts near the Secunderabad Ganesh temple in 2004, apart from the Task Force attack of 2005

The police said that the trio revived their contact with Zahed and financed him to recruit two others to hurl hand grenades at public gatherings in the city.

...
Tags: lashkar-e-taiba (let), hyderabad crime news, dilsukhnagar blast case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

PFI encouraging youths to join terrorist groups, says NIA report
Terror accused held trial blast at Shivamogga

Latest From Nation

This concerted push to ‘promote’ oil palm cultivation inside the forests, appears to have been rushed into without taking into account the environmental impact of having such plantations. — AFP

Telangana proposes to raise oil palm plantations on podu lands in forests

However, when the loan amounts became more than ₹1 crore, bank authorities conducted a verification of the pledged jewellery. They found that the jewellery was fake and lodged a complaint with the police. — Representational Image/DC

Man arrested for cheating bank with fake gold

The State Planning Commission vice chairman said it is the responsibility of everyone to plant and grow at least one tree to protect the environment. He wanted children to be sensitised and encouraged to plant trees right from their childhood. — www.ysrcongress.com

IRIA marks Gandhi Jayanti with tree plantation

Alleging irregularities in the preparation of a list of beneficiaries of Polavaram project affected people, AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju demanded the state government reveal their socio-economic survey.— Twitter

Reveal socio-economic survey on Polavaram hit people: Veerraju



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

NIA nearing breakthrough on PFI funding: Sources

A file photo of National Investigative Agency personnel. (Photo: PTI)

ED stops TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's kin from flying abroad; issues summons

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

Email threat to blow up IndiGo flight turns out to be hoax, Mumbai cops register case

The email threat turned out to be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found post a thorough check of the aircraft (Photo: Reuters)

Delhi Police questions Nora Fatehi in Rs.200 cr money laundering case

Actor Nora Fatehi (ANI)

CBI arrests North Bengal University VC in teachers' recruitment scam

The CBI had take up the probe on the directives of Calcutta High Court. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->