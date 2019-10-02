Mumbai man commits suicide after murdering 17-year-old girlfriend

A heated argument followed between the couple, and he allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times, before slitting his own wrists and jumping off the balcony of her 10th floor apartment. (Photo: Representational)

Mumbai: The police on Tuesday registered a case against a 24-year-old man, who allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai's suburban Malad after stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend to death.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Mangesh Rane visited his girlfriend at her home.

A heated argument followed between the couple, and he allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times, before slitting his own wrists and jumping off the balcony of her 10th floor apartment, a police officer said.

While Mangesh Rane died on the spot, the girl died at a hospital despite undergoing an emergency surgery.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, police on Tuesday registered a case against Rane under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 309 (attempt to commit suicide), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

