Nation, Crime

34-yr-old Delhi man watching son play shot dead, family keeps body on road in protest

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Family of Rupesh demanded action against the accused and those involved in drug peddling in the area.
The incident took place between 8.30 and 8.40 pm on Sunday when Rupesh was standing outside his house watching his 12-year-old son and nephew play, Umesh said. (YouTube | Screengrab)
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man has been allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men in front of his minor son and nephew while he was watching them play in southeast Delhi, triggering protests in the area, police said on Monday.

The family of the victim, Rupesh, alleged that the police had not done anything to curb the drug menace in the nearby slum area at Taimoor Nagar in New Friends Colony, despite numerous complaints by the deceased's brother, Umesh.

 

The incident took place between 8.30 and 8.40 pm on Sunday when Rupesh was standing outside his house watching his 12-year-old son and nephew play, Umesh said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Rupesh was shot in the chest by two unknown men who were passing by his house. Rupesh, who runs a stationery shop, succumbed to injuries later at a hospital. A CCTV footage of the incident showed being shot in the chest by a man. Police said the accused might have come to the nearby slum for buying drugs and had even attacked someone there who escaped with minor injuries. While they were running, they fired at Rupesh who was standing outside his home and it is possible he might have been shot accidentally.

The family members of Rupesh kept his body on the road and held a protest on Monday, demanding action against the accused and those involved in drug peddling in the area.

Locals burnt two motorcycles and pelted stones at the police personnel who were trying to manage the crowd.

A policeman was injured in the incident and currently is in a hospital, police said.

Other policemen sustained minor injuries in the protests.

Umesh has filed at least eight complaints in the past one-an-a-half years on the drug menace but, he said, no action was taken. Fed up of the menace of drug-peddling in his area, he approached the police again last week, following which a police jeep was deployed in the area.

Recalling that the same police vehicle was at the spot when his brother was shot dead, Umesh alleged that instead of rescuing, they allegedly drove away. Despite locals informing them about the incident, the police at spot told them to dial 100, he said.

He alleged that his 48-year-old uncle, who is a diabetic patient, was also beaten up by the police when he went up to them and told if they had taken timely action, this incident could have been avoided.

A vigilance enquiry has been ordered under the supervision of the additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) to probe the role of the local police during the incident on Sunday and the family's allegations, police said. Umesh accused the police of not doing anything regarding the growing drug menace in the locality. "Even when we are mourning the death of my brother, I helped nab three drug peddlers on Monday. Police receives money from these drug peddlers."

Seeking justice for Rupesh, Umesh said they want the accused to be arrested as soon as possible. "We are not satisfied with the way the investigation was carried out by the New Friends Colony for failing to control the menace."

Tags: delhi crime, taimoor nagar, delhi shooting, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




