Nation, Crime

Delhi man rapes niece for 4 yrs on pretext of treating 'manglik dosh': Police

PTI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 10:50 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 10:50 am IST
The man told the 23-year-old woman that if the 'dosh' was not corrected her father would die.
The man called the woman even after her marriage, which is when she decided to bring the matter to the notice of her father-in-law, police said. (Representational Image)
 The man called the woman even after her marriage, which is when she decided to bring the matter to the notice of her father-in-law, police said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his niece for over four years under the pretence of treating her manglik dosh, police said Monday.

The man told the 23-year-old woman that if the 'dosh' was not corrected her father would die, police said, adding that the crime was committed regularly during the period of four years.

 

The man called the woman even after her marriage, which is when she decided to bring the matter to the notice of her father-in-law, police said.

The father-in-law took the woman to Narela Police Station and registered an FIR on September 13.

"The accused is the paternal uncle of the victim who was arrested the same day of the FIR," police said.

The police contacted the Delhi Commission for Women to provide counselling to the victim.

Tags: rape, crime, delhi crime, man rapes niece, delhi commission for women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




